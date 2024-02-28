Adele has been forced, once again, the cancel shows of her Las Vegas residency due to her health.

This woman can literally NOT catch a break!

The singer has suffered from vocal issues since 2011 and her residency has been marred by every complication you can imagine.

But her latest announcement means that folks hoping to see her in Vegas this March will be very disappointed.

Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. ((Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele))

Adele Cancels Shows In Vegas on ‘Doctors Orders’

“Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” reads the statement Adele posted on February 27.

“I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

The statement continued, “And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are postponed to a later date.”

Sadly, this means anyone with tickets to any of the March dates of the Weekends with Adele show is out of luck.

The next show for the singer remains Friday, May 17, with her residency set to conclude on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The hope is she will be well enough by then to return.

Adele performs onstage during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. ((Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images ))

Adele’s Health: My Chest Is ‘On Fire’

Exactly why the doctors have ordered rest of her is unclear. However, while performing her shows the weekend prior, she did tell the audience that she wasn’t feeling her best.

“In the middle of last night—I’m sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit—your girl was tired,” Adele explained to the audience.

“I didn’t sleep very well. Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can’t hit my headnotes properly. I didn’t sleep very well and my chest is on fire,” she added.

It sounds like rest is definitely what Adele needs right now, though we know how devastating this will be for fans who had their plane tickets book and their hotels all arranged to see her.

But this also isn’t Adele’s first rodeo.

Adele poses in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. ((Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

Her Las Vegas Residency, Problematic From The Start

In what Adele herself has branded “the worst moment” of her career, she announced the postponement of her wildly anticipated Las Vegas residency less than 24 hours before the first show was due to take place.

She shared a video on social media, tearfully explaining that the show was not going to be ready on time. Fans were livid.

But to this day, she stands by the decision.

“I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did, and I think that is why it was such a massive, massive story,” Adele told Lauren Lavern on Desert Island Discs in July 2023.

“I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we are going to lose loads of money. I’m like, ‘The show is not good enough.’”

Well, here’s hoping she’s well enough to return to the stage for the next set of dates.