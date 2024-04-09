Will Jelly Roll be replacing Katy Perry on American Idol?

A lot of fans would like to see it happen. Especially after his stint as a guest mentor.

Now that Katy Perry is quitting American Idol, who will fill her role as judge?

Jelly Roll’s name is on the lips of many viewers. But he’s not the only candidate to fill the pop star’s shoes.

Jelly Roll, winner of CMT Performance of the Year, Male Video of The Year and Video of the Year awards poses in the press room during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024, (Photo Credit: Chris Saucedo/Getty Images)

On ‘American Idol,’ Jelly Roll is making quite the impression

During the Monday, April 8 episode of American Idol, the second half of the Top 24 finalists performed. This was just ahead of the talent competition announcing its Top 20.

Jelly Roll, a Country singer whose name evokes hunger, had joined the show as a guest mentor — and as a performer.

He soon became emotional when 19-year-old Mia Matthews dedicated her song to her late father.

Jelly Roll accepts the CMT Performance of the Year Award for “Need a Favor” onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

“I lost my father in 2019. So brave of you to pick that song,” an emotional Jelly Roll declared. “It’s probably the single hardest experience I ever had.”

The Country singer then joked: “Thanks for making me cry. I hate you.”

Mia Matthews countered with: “I love you!” Jelly Roll then returned the sentiment, this time without joking.

Will Jelly Roll be replacing Katy Perry as an ‘Idol’ judge?

At the moment, it’s unclear who will replace Katy Perry after she departs from the show.

Though speculation is that Katy’s family life is her new priority, there are also exciting whispers about her upcoming music.

Fans are speculating that Jelly Roll might step up to the judge’s chair. He certainly seems to be a likeable guy, with a sympathetic background and a success story.

Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)

Some fans are clamoring to see Jelly Roll fill Katy Perry’s spot. And it’s possible that producers invited him as a guest mentor as a sort of trial balloon, to see how audiences respond to him.

Additionally, Jelly Roll himself seemed to imply that he enjoyed his time on the infamous talent show.

On Monday, April 8, he tweeted: “I could get used to doing this.”

i could get used to doing this. #americanidol #jellytime — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) April 9, 2024

But Jelly Roll isn’t the only person with an interest in the spot

Jordin Sparks famously won Season 6 of American Idol, back in 2007 when the show was truly popular. She was only 17 years old at the time.

In February of 2024, she threw her proverbial hat into the ring.

“Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol — I hear a seat opened up at the judges’ table! I’m putting my name in the hat!” Jordin wrote.

Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat! ????????‍♀️ — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 16, 2024

Truth be told, many talent competitions attempt to cycle judges in and out who cover similar demographics. Slipping up can be disastrous.

Fans recently pointed out how The Voice erred in casting too many Country stars as coaches during the same season. And that is only one example.

Katy Perry is the biggest name in American Idol‘s panel of revival judges. Perhaps production will look for someone more affordable, but doing so could sacrifice the allure of a high-profile star like Perry. Maybe Jelly Roll or Jordin Sparks can fit the show’s needs … or maybe not.