Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have wedding plans on the horizon!

This extremely gorgeous, surprisingly low-drama (given some of Katy’s history) couple has been going strong for years.

Previously, their wedding plans fell through — and fell through hard. 2020 was not their year, or anyone’s.

Now, nuptials are back on the menu, as the two are reportedly scoping out venues.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive at Variety’s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime on September 30, 2021. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety)

Orlando and Katy’s romance goes back nearly a decade

Back in 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s steamy romance took the internet by storm.

It was arguably not Katy’s most popular era, but even her critics have associated this relationship with a positive turning point in her public brand.

Katy and Orlando took a break in 2017, but rekindled things soon enough. In 2019, these hot powerhouses of the entertainment world became engaged.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Orlando proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2019, and she said yes.

That means that, next month, their engagement will have lasted five years.

That’s a very solid length of time for an engagement. They have more than proven their compatibility.

Katy Perry celebrates the launch of Dolce & Gabbana Devotion at Macyâ€™s Herald Square on November 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc.)

At first, they planned to marry relatively quickly. But they were unable to secure their intended venue in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic obviously did not help things, and they had to push things back.

One silver lining is that they pushed forward, moving in together. In August of 2020, theyw elcomed Dausy Dove Bloom, their first child.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 05, 2021. (Photo Credit: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s 2024 wedding plans

Finding unwedded bliss doesn’t mean that they gave up on marrying. According to a report by The Mirror, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s wedding plans will soon come to fruition.

Their inside source says that 2024 will likely be the year that Katy and Orlando tie the knot. At least, that’s the plan.

“They’re happier than ever, and everyone is predicting they’ll get married soon,” the insider reported. “Possibly even on Valentine’s Day, which is the anniversary of their engagement.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the LA premiere of Amazon’s “Carnival Row” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 21, 2019. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

An additional report from Heat World shed more light on what Katy and Orlando are allegedly planning.

“They both originally wanted to marry in Japan,” this insider said, “but that’s so far away and makes it that much harder to arrange. Doing something closer to home in California makes a lot more sense.”

The source continued: “Their place in Montecito has nine acres, so there’s plenty of room to do it there. Plus, it’s close to LA, so all of their showbiz friends could easily attend.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at Opera of Monte-Carlo on September 26, 2018. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Will Katy and Orlando have a second child?

“It’s very possible Katy will be a pregnant bride,” the insider speculated. “It’s no secret that she very much wants to have baby number two, and this year really makes the most sense.”

The source noted: “She’s finished her big Las Vegas residency, so she’s got some time in her schedule.”

And the insider added: “Plus, at three, Daisy is old enough now to understand the whole thing. She’s ready to be a big sister, too.”

Orlando Bloom attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

“Having Daisy has totally united them—they’re more in love now than they’ve ever been,” the insider praised.

The source detailed: “At this point, Katy’s staying pretty tight-lipped about their plans, but her friends are all saying this will be the year they make it official.”

Only time will tell if this is how their wedding plans turn out. Things have, after all, gone awry before.