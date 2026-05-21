UK Radio Station Reports King Charles’ Death, Promptly Apologizes: What’s …

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Earlier this week, a local radio station in Essex, England announced that King Charles had passed away.

Charles has been battling cancer, of course, and he’s 77 years old, so listeners to the live broadcast likely didn’t question what they were hearing.

Thankfully, the report was erroneous, and two days later, we can confirm that Charles is still very much alive.

King Charles III takes part in a celebration of Fleadh Cheoil na hÃ‰ireann, which will be held in the city for the first time in August, at Thompson Dock on May 19, 2026 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

So what gives? How did this happen?

Well, like so many baffling blunders in 2026, it sounds like AI may have been at the root of this problem.

“Due to a computer error at our main studio, the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away,” the station said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“Radio Caroline then fell silent as would be required, which alerted us to restore programming and issue an on-air apology,” the statement continued.

“Caroline has been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen’s, and now the king’s, Christmas message and we hope to do so for many years to come.

“We apologise to HM the king and to our listeners for any distress caused.”

Needless to say, that’s a pretty big whoopsie.

And while it was clearly an honest mistake, the situation has sparked some interesting conversations about the role of monarchs in the modern world.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth II would have turned 100, and the occasion inspired numerous think pieces about how the world seemed to move on rather quickly following her death.

Elizabeth reigned for over 70 years and was one of the most beloved figures on earth. Charles became king when he was 73 and does not enjoy so sterling a reputation.

While the news of his death may have been greatly exaggerated, the reaction online served as a reminder of his complex legacy and the weakening cultural power of the royal family in the 21st century.