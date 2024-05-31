Jimmy Kimmel is once again celebrating the public humiliation of his number one rival, Donald Trump.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Trump was convicted on 34 felony charges in a Manhattan courtroom yesterday.

The former president was found guilty of falsifying business documents in order to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced for his crimes on July 11. He could face up to four years behind bars.

But at the moment, 45’s opponents are less interested in the sentencing than in the effect that the jury’s decision will have on Trump’s reputation — and his electability.

Jimmy Kimmel — whose contempt for the former president is so strong that he roasted Trump in the middle of hosting the Oscars — was, of course, quick to get in a little gloating.

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump: ‘How Long Until He Brags About This?’

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel attends the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

“We have a verdict in the case of the people vs. OJ… I mean DJ… Donald John Trump is guilty of 34 felony charges,” Kimmel joked on his ABC talk show Thursday night, according to Rolling Stone.

“After seven long weeks, the courtroom is empty, and Donald Trump’s diaper is full.”

Kimmel then joked about Trump’s infamous willingness to boast about developments that would shame most politicians.

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“You do have to hand it to him. No president has ever been convicted more than Donald Trump. How long before he starts bragging about this?” the host asked his audience.

Kimmel proceeded to praise the jurors in the case, joking, “We should automatically make those jurors the new Supreme Court.”

What’s Next For Donald Trump?

Trump is due back in court for sentencing on July 11, which Kimmel noted “happens to be the same day Aaron Burr shot Alexander Hamilton, and it’s the day El Chapo escaped from prison.”

“Will the judge send him to Rikers Island?” the host wondered aloud.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. Former U.S. president Donald Trump attended and spoke at his first rally since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“Will he get probation? Maybe they’ll put him under house arrest. Oh man, for Melania, that is a double whammy with cheese is what that is.”

From there, Kimmel riffed on the idea of Trump picking up trash by the side of the road.

“Apparently, he could even be sentenced to community service. The judge could make him pick up trash along the side of the road. No joke! I vote for that,” the host quipped.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“That is a beautiful image. Imagine Trump with a Hefty bag picking up ketchup packets with one of those grabber pole things.”

Needless to say, Jimmy Kimmel is getting quite a kick out of the idea of Donald Trump wearing an orange jumpsuit.

But with an appeals process and a presidential election still ahead, the situation is far from over.

We’ll have further updates on this week’s historic developments as new information becomes available.