Britney Spears’ DUI Arrest Police Report Revealed! What Really Happened?

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In early March, Britney Spears was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence.

Since that time, she has had the charges reduced and voluntarily entered rehab, not to mention spent some healing time with her sons.

But a new report details what police recorded on the evening of her arrest.

Some of this is worrisome. But it seems that some elements don’t fully match the narrative. Take a look:

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2016. (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

PHOTO ONE

On Thursday, May 21, Us Weekly obtained and detailed the March 2026 police report on Britney’s DUI arrest.

Police wrote that on March 4, a little after 9 PM, police responded after an anonymous caller reported a vehicle “traveling at high speeds and swerving.”

An officer observed a vehicle crossing into a neighboring lane before sounding the siren to pull over Britney’s car.

“[The subject] continued to drive in the #2 lane and did not immediately react to my emergency lights,” the officer recorded. “I activated the [police car’s] siren to get the driver’s attention.”

In the vehicle, the police officer found Britney wearing a green striped dress and purple sandals … and a “distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

During the stop, Britney reportedly told the officer that she’d had one champagne mimosa seven hours earlier.

“I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I’m an angel,” she allegedly assured the officer.

According to the police report, Britney had taken prescription medications that day. This apparently included 200mg of Lamictal, 40mg of Prozac, and 2.5 mg of Adderall.

Those medications are a mood stabilizer, an antidepressant, and an ADHD med. Pretty normal medications found in the homes of millions of Americans. One container of Adderall in the vehicle was allegedly not her prescription.

She did admit that she had not eaten in about six hours. Her most recent meal had been ice cream, eaten at around 3 PM that day.

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[The officer] also observed an empty wine glass in the cup holder between the front driver seat and passenger seat,” the police report included.

According to the same report, a physical check determined that Britney had “red and watery” eyes and dilated pupils.

Britney would go on to pass two chemical breath tests once she arrived at a local precinct.

“I instructed Spears to exit the [car], but she initially refused,” the officer recorded. “Spears related she had been pranked and harassed in the past and did not want to exit.”

According to the officer, Britney “wanted to speak to her lawyer and had the right as a woman not to exit her vehicle.” After about ten minutes of coaxing, however, she did step out.

“I detected the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person,” the officer reported. “Her speech was rapid and slurred, her gait was unsteady, and she was fidgeting with her fingers.”

The officer claimed that Britney had “drastic mood swings” during the stop, oscillating between “confrontational and agitated to flamboyant.”

She was allegedly uncooperative during attempts at a field sobriety test, complaining that lights hurt her eyes.

Police transported Britney to the CHP Moorpark Office for a Drug Recognition Evaluation. They then transported her to Los Robles Medical Center to have blood drawn.

When she needed to use the restroom, an officer theorized that it was a ploy “to delay the blood draw,” accusing her of becoming “belligerent” in the restroom.

The report announced: “I placed Spears in handcuffs and placed her in the right front seat of the [police vehicle].” It sounds like Britney had a truly terrible evening.