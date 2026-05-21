Alana Thompson Secretly Lived with Dralin at 15? June Shannon Livestream Stuns Fans

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Unfortunately, nothing in this messy family’s chaotic story is surprising.

Some of it is just sad.

You know Alana Thompson’s older boyfriend, Dralin Carswell?

According to at least one member of the family, she started living with him when she was 15.

During a livestream that was preserved online, June Shannon and her husband leaked a claim about her most famous daughter. (Image Credit: YouTube)

When she was 15, he was already an adult

We already talked about how deeply embarrassing Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s video over the weekend was.

(Lauryn was only a small portion of the embarrassment — ex-husband Josh Efird, sister Jessica Shannon, Jessica’s wife Shyann McCant and their “revenge threesome” took the cake.)

Not to be outdone, Mama June had a TikTok Live that same weekend.

There, she and her husband, Justin Stroud, leaned into some unfortunate stereotypes enough to have a shouting match.

This is when Justin, in a fit of anger, blurted out an apparent family secret about Alana.

As you can see in this Instagram clip from the live, Justin yelled at June, claiming that she and Josh continue to “tell lies” and blame each other.

He claimed that Josh’s complaint that he “had to raise Alana” during June’s downward spiral drug binge is one such deception.

Why? Because Alana, at age 15, allegedly went to live with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, who would have been at least 19 at the time, if not older.

“Alana left [Josh’s] house when she was 15 years old!” Justin ranted. “She lived by herself with Dralin and [his friend] Draco from 15 til now!”

With June in apparent agreement, Justin continued, as if lecturing Josh: “So you didn’t have her this whole time to where it made your whole life fall apart! You had her for two years!”

She’s 20 now, but this deception is getting attention from fans

As far as the public was concerned, Alana officially started living with Dralin later in her teens — when it was time to go off to college, where she is getting her nursing degree.

Now, fans have long suspected that something was up.

Remember, June became a mother when she was in her very early teens.

(June became a grandmother at age 32. Extreme poverty is essentially a generational curse, and not one that money cures overnight.)

Even Lauryn, who some would argue has led a somewhat normal life (relative to her older sisters), became a mom in her late teens. Many of us breathed a sigh of relief when Alana turned 20 without first becoming a parent.

So, whose fault is it that a 15-year-old allegedly lived with her adult boyfriend (which is illegal in Georgia, by the way) in secret?

Lauryn had custody, but that’s complex. Alana and Lauryn are sisters, and while Lauryn had a legal responsibility, we’re talking about siblings who were only about 5 years apart. Siblings who also had zero “normal” role models for behavior or age milestones while growing up.

Why did Lauryn have custody? Because June was busy getting high with her now ex, Geno Doak, spending 7 figures and losing everything that she’d built for herself in the process.

To be clear, this is also on Dralin, albeit to a limited degree. 19 can feel very close to 15 at the time, but Alana is not the first minor girl whom he is accused of pursuing.

Maybe it’s moot. Alana is an adult now. She is on track to have a much better life than her mother or siblings ever had. Hopefully she’ll exercise better judgment if she ever has kids one day.

Or maybe she’ll deny this whole thing. Justin and June are not exactly reliable source of, well, anything.