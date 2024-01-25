Sofia Richie is pregnant! Lionel Richie’s going to be a grandpa!

The surprise announcement came just a few months following Sofia’s wedding.

Happiness moves fast!

Congrats to the happy, first time parents are in order! ((Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby))

Sofia Richie Pregnant With Her First Child

Sofia and her new husband Elliot Grainge are going to be first time parents.

The youngest daughter of Lionel Richie revealed to Vogue on that she is pregnant with her first baby.

Sofia, who is about six months along, told the mag she kept the news a secret to “protect” her space.

“Pregnancy is really scary,” she explained. “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Grainge are now both moms! Hint: Sofia was pregnant in these pics and no one knew! ((Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby))

As it would start to get pretty hard to hide the pregnancy, Sofia felt that it was time to break the happy news.

As for what she’s having? It’s a… GIRL!

“She’s growing pretty fast,” she EXPLAINED, “so [the due date] is a bit up in the air.”

Sophia added just how much being pregnant has taught her not only about herself, but about being a woman in general.

“I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” she shared. “And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it’s hormonal shifts or expansion—there’s just so much our bodies go through, and it’s so interesting to experience it all.”

Lionel Richie with his youngest daughter, Sofia. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF))

Another Granddaughter for Lionel Richie

Sofia has two siblings — Nicole Richie and Miles Richie — as well as a really famous papa, Lionel.

With Sofia welcoming at girl, this means Lionel is now a granddad to 3 little ladies.

Nicole has two girls with her husband Joel Madden. Their names are Harlow and Sparrow.

Lionel, who goes by Pop Pop by the kiddos, has admitted in the past that being a grandfather has been surreal up until this point.

“It is probably the wildest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life because I get to play with the kids, I know what’s going to happen and then when it does happen, I give them back to Nicole and Joel – what a great thing,” he told The Independent. “Now I understand why my mum and dad were smiling so much when I had the kids because I get it. I can say, ‘Here, I think she needs changing’. It’s the best of both worlds.”