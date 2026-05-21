Trump Administration Responds to Claim That Nicki Minaj Is Seeking Pardons For Husband, …

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Earlier this year, fans were more than a little surprised when Nicki Minaj declared herself Donald Trump’s biggest fan.

Prior to coming out as a MAGA diehard, Nicki had made very few overtly political remarks over the course of her long career.

And she expressed her support for Trump at a time when his approval numbers were in freefall, so she couldn’t have thought it would be a savvy career move.

Musician Nicki Minaj joins U.S. President Donald Trump on stage as he delivers remarks during the Treasury Department’s Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on January 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, lots of people jumped to the conclusion that Nicki was hoping to curry favor with the Trump administration.

After all, Trump has a history of offering presidential pardons to his rich and famous supporters.

And Nicki has quite a few people in her life who could use pardons.

Her husband, Kenneth Petty, is a convicted rapist who is forced to register as a sex offender. In 2022, he was sentenced to a year of house arrest for failing to do so.

Then there’s Nicki’s brother, Jelani Maraj, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

Needless to say, Nicki’s inner circle could benefit from a few pardons.

The situation came to a head earlier this week when famed songwriter Linda Petty tweeted that Minaj must “want something from The Office” (via Radar Online).

The tweet prompted Trump media and campaign strategist Alex Bruesewitz to lash out on X (formerly Twitter).

“This is a disgusting and disgraceful smear that every Democrat and Trump critic is spreading about Nicki Minaj,” Bruesewitz ranted on X after Perry’s comments gained traction online.

“Nicki has never once asked the President for anything. She has only offered assistance and support,” he continued:

“The insinuation that she’s looking for anything in return is total garbage.”

Nicki is not an American citizen and therefore cannot vote in US elections, but she’s aligned herself with Republican causes in recent months.

Minaj has boasted about receiving a Trump “gold card” and inching closer to citizenship, but it doesn’t seem that that’s happened for her yet.

These days, lots of folks are watching the situation closely and wondering if Nicki will receive any favors from the White House. It wouldn’t be a good look, but that hasn’t stopped Trump in the past.