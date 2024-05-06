Is it possible that Taylor Swift will replace Katy Perry on American Idol?

At least one music legend is pushing for it to happen!

Yes, as you’ve likely heard by now, Katy’s time on Idol is coming to an end.

Katy Perry attends the “American Idol” Season 22 Top 10 Event at The Aster on April 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Katy is leaving the show behind after seven seasons on the judges panel, and there’s been a good deal of talk about who will replace her.

Some folks think that Jelly Roll should take Katy’s place, and he would certainly be a popular choice.

But one of Katy’s costars has a different idea about who should fill her shoes.

Katy Perry attend the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Could Taylor Swift Replace Katy Perry?

According to the X (formerly Twitter) account Buzzing Pop, Lionel Richie has suggested that Taylor Switft would be an ideal candidate for the job.

“By the way, Taylor, if you’re available, we’d like to have you out here. Call me!” Richie reportedly remarked.

Richie seems to be aware that he’s swinging for the fences here.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

But is there any chance that Taylor would actually consider taking the job?

Well, we wouldn’t go getting your hopes up, Idol fans.

Taylor is the biggest thing in music these days, and taking time away from her busy schedule of touring and recording for a TV gig seems very unlikely.

Idol isn’t as big as it used to be, and even in the show’s heyday, the judges were never A-listers at the height of their fame.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Don’t get us wrong — Katy Perry is still a very big deal in the music world.

But she’s no Taylor Swift.

Katy and Taylor used to be rivals, of course, but they’ve managed to put that all behind them.

These days, Taylor is arguably the most famous person on the planet. So putting her current momentum aside in order to judge a TV talent competition probably isn’t in the cards.

Taylor Swift attends ‘In Conversation With… Taylor Swift’ during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What’s Next For Taylor?

At the moment, Taylor is still busy with her global Eras Tour.

And, of course, her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is still making waves and sparking fan theories on social media.

And then there’s Taylor’s relationship with Travis Kelce, which is still the most obsessed-over celebrity romance in recent memory.

In other words, Taylor has a lot on her plate, and she’s probably not looking to switch gears anytime soon.

And so, the hunt for Katy’s replacement will continue!