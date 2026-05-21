T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach: We’ve Picked a Wedding Date!

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Save the date!

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been engaged since last summer.

Now, they’re revealing that they’ve set the date for their much anticipated wedding.

As it turns out, they shared even more about their plans than they’d intended.

Amy Robach amd TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

On Tuesday, May 19, T.J. and Amy joined Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast‘s second episode.

When faced with the question of whether the have a the wedding date, T.J. confirmed: “We do.”

Interestingly, Amy immediately expressed surprise.

“Are you okay with that date?” she asked her fiance. “I had a date that I really wanted.”

Amy marveled: “You’re just telling me now on the podcast that you’re okay with that date?”

According to T.J., he’d been hesitant until faced with the question. That was when he knew.

“Being here with them made me more comfortable,” he explained.

Truth be told, it is not uncommon for people to appear indecisive or even unaware of something important until faced with a question. Our thoughts are complex and thinking can be more contextual than we’d care to admit.

With that out of the way, there is one natural question that follows.

When are T.J. and Amy getting married?

So, when is the big day?

T.J. and Amy declined to share their planned wedding date on the podcast.

However, they did shed light on aspects of their plans.

“There is a way we want to get married that we haven’t revealed necessarily,” T.J. teased, “but it would be very special to us.”

He continued: “We can’t say what that is. That’s a big thing for us.”

For the moment, Amy went on to explain, their priority is spending plenty of quality time together.

“This will be our third marriage, both of us,” Amy pointed out.

“We’ve both been married twice before, and we want to maximize the amount of time we have together,” she continued.

Amy affirmed: “We want to enjoy as much of that as we can.”

Sometimes, people who have been cheated on, or people who grew up with a cheating parent, overcompensate and become joined-at-the-hip with their next partner.

It arguably makes sense that a couple who ended up together before their respective marriages ended might have a similar reaction, even if they were not the victims of cheating.

Anyway, we’ll look forward to wedding details as they continue to share them.