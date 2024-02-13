Katy Perry is leaving American Idol, much to the dismay of fans everywhere.

The superstar singer dropped the bomb last night while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The upcoming Oscar host, Jimmy Kimmel, asked her point blank how long she planned to remain as a judge on the hit ABC show.

The golden trio! ((Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images))

Having been asked the question countlessly over the last few years, the unsuspecting audience didn’t think she would say much about it.

And then she dropped a bombshell.

Katy Reveals She’s Quitting ‘Idol’ After This Season

“Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting,” she shared. “It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans.”

“So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol,” she added.

The judges in an early season of ‘American Idol’. ((Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images))

Kasty has been a judge on the show alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan since its revival in 2018. She took over the chair from Jennifer Lopez, and the likes for Britney Spears and Paula Abdul before that.

Other than Paula, Katy has lasted the longest as the female judge.

Why Is Katy Perry Leaving ‘American Idol’

Katy additionally hinted that part of the reason she’s leaving the show is that she plans on making new music in 2024.

However, she also said that fans shouldn’t not rule out her return to the show one day.

“It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

When Is Katy Perry’s Last Episode Of ‘American Idol’

Season 22 of American Idol air s on Sunday, February 18.

If this season marks the last for Katy, her final episode will likely be the season finale, which will likely take place in May.

We’ll be sad to see Katy Perry leaving American Idol, but we’re all for her starting a new chapter!