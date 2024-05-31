Shiloh Jolie-Pitt doesn’t want to be associated with her famous father any longer.

This is really the only impression we can take away after the 18-year legally requested this week to drop actor Brad Pitt’s last name from her own official name.

Based on legal documents obtained on May 30 by TMZ, Shiloh made this request three days prior… on the exact day she turned 18 and, therefore, had the power to make adult decisions.

She wants to simply be known moving forward as Shiloh Jolie.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the “Eternals” UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Neither Shiloh nor her mother, Angelina Jolie, has commented on this change.

However, it comes in the wake of sister Vivienne also listing her name on a recent brochure without the hyphen.

In autumn of 2023, meanwhile, sibling Zahara joined the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College — and there’s Instagram evidence of her introducing herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie.”

It’s hard not to pick up on a pattern here.

And it’s hard not to take an educated guess as to why.

Angelina Jolie attends the opening night performance of “Reefer Madness: The Musical” at The Whitley on May 30, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jolie and Pitt split in September 2016.

The former accused the latter around that time of abuse, claiming that Pitt put his hands on the ex-couple’s son, Maddox, during a private plane ride.

Pitt has denied these allegations.

The subsequent divorce process and custody battle has been extremely ugly, however, with Jolie even claiming at one point that she has recordings of Pitt acting in an abusive manner.

Brad Pitt attends DAOU Vineyards At SBIFF’s Outstanding Performer Of The Year Award Honoring Bradley Cooper at The Arlington Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for DAOU Family Estates)

In addition to Shiloh, Brad and Angelina coparent kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, as well as twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

While Jolie and Pitt have been declared legally single, they have not come to an agreement on their divorce, custody of their six kids and/or ownership over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

The legal battle over this winery has led to various legal filings, which have exposed apparent secrets and scandals between the actress and actor, most notably the fights and disputes that played a role in their break-up.

An insider told Us Weekly in March that the “negotiation process” for Jolie and Pitt “was agonizing,” but their back-and-forth could be coming to an end soon.

Their possible agreement will include Jolie receiving primary custody of her and Pitt’s minor children… which doesn’t exactly make Pitt happy.

“He wishes their relationship was stronger and wants to work on that,” the source said of Pitt’s dynamic with his children, adding that the actor is disappointed that he “doesn’t see the kids” as often as he would like to see them.