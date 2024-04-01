Travis Kelce Married?! His Romantic History Before Taylor Swift

Reading Time: 4 minutes

No, Travis Kelce isn’t married, and since he’s currently dating Taylor Swift, that means she isn’t married either.

When a hot celebrity couple gets serious, fans let their wishful thinking run wild. Two people can’t just simply fly across the world to see each other, kiss on the field at the Super Bowl, and make out on vacation without it meaning they’ll be together forever.

Travis and Taylor after his win at the 2024 AFC Championship. (Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Apparently.

But while an engagement between Travis and Taylor hasn’t happened (yet), Kelce has been close to walking down that aisle a few times before. He even found Bachelor-level love on a reality show!

So, has Travis Kelce ever been close to marriage before? How does he feel about getting married?

For the sake of Swiftie nation, let’s dive in!

Travis Kelce supports his brother Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Is Travis Kelce Married? No, But He Likes The Sound Of It

Travis has been a single man his whole like. He’s never been married, nor has he even been engaged.

But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t given serious thought to settling down. Why else would he have agreed to be the star of a dating show?!

In 2016, Travis went looking for love on a reality TV show called Catching Kelce. He met 50 women, from 50 different states, looking for someone he could call his one and only.

In the end, he ended up with Maya Benberry, a decision he said he made “with his heart” despite advice from his friends and brother Jason.

Turns out, he should’ve listened to those closest to him; the romance lasted 8-months, making Catching Kelce more of a matchmaking experiment for Travis then a road to happily ever after, like he wanted.

The NFL stud and his then girlfriend Kayla Nicole attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

Travis’ Longest Relationship Before Taylor

Travis Kelce’s dating history in the public eye is a pretty short list. After things didn’t end well with Maya and the reality show (she says he cheated and he won’t even TALK about Catching Kelce in interviews anymore!), Travis was with his next girlfriend for 5 years!

Fashion influencer and journalist Kayla Nicole was by Travis’ side from 2017 to 2022.

While some folks saw her hosting sports coverage for outlets like ESPN, others saw Kayla on Travis’ arm on red carpets and in the stands cheering him on.

They supposedly met after DM’ing each other on social media, and all seemed well with the pair, though ther was never any talk about them getting married.

Then, in the summer 2020, things started to take a turn, and the relationship went sour. Rumors blamed this first breakup in on Kelce’s being unfaithful. He denied this in a Tweet responding to accusations.

“This is fake news … a lie … and not why Kayla and I broke up … take all your hatred somewhere else, please.”

By the fall, they reconciled, yet the good times were not meant to last. In May 2022, they called it quits for good. Interestingly enough, the reason floating around was reportedly financial. Again, though Travis never married Kayla, there were reports of money problems between them.

Travis attempted to clear the air on The Pivot Podcast. He insisted his ex-girlfriend lived a “financially stable life” and added that they never fought about money when they were together.

“We were in a relationship for five years,” Travis explained. “A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Will Travis Kelce Propose To Taylor Swift?

Ah, that is the million dollar question, isn’t it?

In 2023, when the world became aware that Taylor and Travis were an item, the world also collectively became obsessed with the idea of them living happily ever after.

From rumors of them getting engaged at the Super Bowl to jewelers offering Travis expensive rings for free to get down on one knee, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone not rooting for these two to tie the knot.

Funny enough, Travis has weighed in on the idea of marrying Taylor – well before she was even his girlfriend!

In a 2016 Afterbuzz TV interview that resurfaced after they started dating , the Kansas City Chiefs tight end plays the popular game of “Marry, Kiss, Kill.” He’s asked to choose between Taylor, her former frenemy Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.

And guess what? While he choose to kill Ariana (ouch!), he also ultimately decided to kiss Taylor and marry Katy. Wow!

Interesting how life turns out, isn’t it?

Travis attends the Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at W Los Angeles in Beverly Hills in 2016 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular))

Travis ‘Sees Himself’ Marrying Taylor

Obviously, times have changed. As their romance becomes more serious, there’s also a steady stream of rumors that they could be married and soon.

According to one insider who spoke to Ok Magazine, the football star “made a confession to Taylor that changed everything — he told her that this wasn’t going to be just a fling. He said he can see himself marrying Taylor.”

Time will tell if a trip down the aisle is in their future. But if it’s what they want, then we want it for them!