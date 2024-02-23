Katy Perry Dances To ‘Bad Blood’ With Travis Kelce At Taylor Swift’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Any bad blood between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift is dead and gone and buried.

Need proof? Just look at the videos that came out of Sydney!

Taylor Swift’s first Sydney concert was a memorable night for many reasons, but topping the list was the unexpected arrival of former rival and soon-to-be ex-American Idol judge Katy Perry.

Fans spotted her in the VIP box almost immediately and were stunned to see her bonding with Travis Kelce during a particular song.

Katy Perry attends NBC’s “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Katy Perry Dances To Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ In Concert With Travis Kelce

It was a rough start to Taylor’s first night in Sydney.

A terrible storm interrupted the start of the Eras Tour, canceling Sabrina Carpenter’s opening act and delaying Taylor’s start by twenty minutes.

But some rain wasn’t going to stop Taylor from putting on a show – especially when her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, flew across the world to see her!

“We have a little bit of a weather situation,” Taylor said, “a little bit of rain, but I have never known an Aussie crowd that let anything get in the way.”

https://twitter.com/hoaxts/status/1761002707781812398

And off she went, singing all of her biggest hits from every album she’s dropped thus far.

While eyes ogled Travis in the celebrity box, they also spotted other stars in attendance, like Rita Ora and Katy Perry. The latter had a very infamous feud with Taylor for many years, until Swift extended an olive branch in the Lover era.

But fans have never forgotten their beef, as well as the song that came out of their feud: Bad Blood off of 1989.

Perhaps that’s why it was so shocking for fans to see Katy DANCING to the song alongside Travis.

As you can see in the video, she’s bopping, she’s grooving, she’s literally unfazed by the fact that this was a diss track aimed squarely at her. Later, Katy posted to her own Instagram a video of her singing along.

https://twitter.com/tswifterastour/status/1761025376892109125

And that, class, is called growth!

Taylor Swift’s First Sydney Show With Eras Tour Was Memorable

Rain delays and celebrity guests aside, it was a night for the books for Taylor.

Similar to what she did on her first night in Melbourne, Taylor introduced a brand-new track and vinyl version of her 11th album: “The Albatross.”

In the acoustic set, after playing “How You Get the Girl” from “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” on guitar, Taylor invited Sabrina Carpenter to the stage.

Taylor Swift performing at her opening night of the Eras tour. ( (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management))

“She willingly sacrificed her show,” Taylor explained in reference to her canceled set due to the rain, “which I think is a crime to Sydney.”

Then the pair sang a mashup of “White Horse” from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Coney Island” from “Evermore.”