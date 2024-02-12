In case you missed it, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs have now won back-to-back titles and are on the verge of a legitimate dynasty behind the historic play of Patrick Mahomes, who some believe is already the best quarterback in history at age 28.

But: Yada, yada, yada, right?

What about Taylor Swift?!?

The singer flew across multiple time zones after performing a concert in Tokyo on February 10 and made it to Las Vegas in order to, first, chug a beer in very impressive fashion.

She then watched the game nervously and excitedly alongside famous friends such as Blake Lively and Ice Spice… only to fall down in excitement after the Chiefs secured their overtime victory.

Kelce ended the contest with nine catches for 93 yards, saving his most passionate and romantic action for last.

As you can see above, he and Swift shared a kiss down on the field while confetti fell and the Kansas City players celebrated with their loved ones.

A short time after these photos were snapped, Kelce was called to speak on stage while holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“Chiefs Kingdom … how about a little Viva Las Vegas . . . viva Las Vegas….” the tight end screamed/sang, while Swift watched from a few feet away, tears in her eyes.

“The goal [has] always been to get three,” added Kelce of the Super Bowl victory. “Believe it baby, we’re gonna be here next year.”

“Family forever, I can’t be more proud of you guys.”

At one point, Swift told Kelce that the championship outcome was simply “unbelievable, unbelievable.”

This, of course, is what many Republicans actually believe.

There’s speculation out there that the government and the National Football League have been working together for weeks to rig the playoffs in the favor of Kansas City… because then Swift would have a larger platform to eventually endorse Joe Biden.

Or something like that.

It’s unclear exactly how this alleged conspiracy has worked or how it would have been pulled off or how many drugs those have espoused it are on any time it comes up — but consider what President Biden Tweeted after the game ended:

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

Just like we drew it up.

Biden seems to be confirming that his administration played a role in Christian McCaffrey fumbling on San Francisco’s opening drive… and then a Kansas City punt hitting the foot of a 49ers’ special teams player to create a second massive turnover… and, just in general, in every meaningful play over all four Chiefs’ playoff games.

Wow, huh?

We knew Taylor Swift was powerful. We had no idea she was this powerful.

Looking ahead, Donald Trump plans to wage holy war against Taylor Swift.

The singer, meanwhile, will head to Australia and then to Singapore for upcoming Eras Tour concert stops — and she won’t be alone.

“After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source recently told Us Weekly.

“They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.