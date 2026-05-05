Tyler Baltierra Reveals Plan to ‘Prevent Every Unnecessary Adoption’ In …

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If you’re a Teen Mom viewer, then you probably know that Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have regrets about putting their first child up for adoption.

In fact, it’s pretty much all they talk about these days.

Yes, a full 17 years after Carly landed with a loving family, Tyler and Catelynn are still so aggrieved that they’re starting to sound like the world’s first anti-adoption advocates.

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Tyler appeared on the “Cake For Dinner” podcast this week, where he continued to fume about the fact that no one prevented him and Catelynn from placing Carly up for adoption.

“At the age that I am now, I look back and it’s hard not to get angry a little bit,” he said.

“It’s hard not to be like, ‘Where were people?’”

Yes, Tyler appears to have shifted the focus of his anger from Carly’s parents to the adults who were in his life at the time of the adoption.

“I can’t imagine not being in that hospital room, even going through what [Catelynn] went through,” he said.

“Like, where was everybody? How dare they not be there for her in the way that she needed. And not only our parents but everybody involved: the adoption agency, everybody. Honestly, we were listening to all these adults and you have this poor girl– child— in crisis…,” he continued, adding:

“I look back and am just like, ‘Where was the support?’ This [adoption] was so unnecessary.”

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, there’s footage of Carly’s delivery, and both Catelynn and Tyler’s parents were present in the delivery room.

Of course, those parents were not always very supportive, and Tyler could have been speaking metaphorically.

Whatever the case, Tyler says the whole experience has left him wary of the adoption process.

“That’s why my position is kind of like, I just want to prevent every unnecessary adoption,” he said.

“That should be everyone’s goal. We shouldn’t want more babies that need to be adopted. As a society, we should be like, ‘What’s going on?’”

We understand that Tyler is deeply wounded by his limited contact with Carly. But someone should tell him that lashing out at the concept of adoption is not a good look.