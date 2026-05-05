So Who ‘Won’ the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Legal Battle?

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After months of very public wrangling, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni unexpectedly reached a settlement on Monday.

The news came as a shock to those who had been watching this saga closely since it began on the set of It Ends With Us back in 2024.

It was widely believed that Lively and Baldoni held such contempt for one another that a settlement had become impossible.

Blake Lively attends the “Another Simple Favour” photocall at the Corinthia Hotel on April 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Many even theorized that the combatants would delight in destroying each other’s reputations in a messy trial.

But as we braced for a legal battle that would make Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard look like a walk in the park, Baldoni and Lively called an unexpected truce.

And the terms of the settlement are unlikely to satisfy observers who had been enjoying the explosive nature of this Hollywood drama.

Neither Lively nor Baldoni received any money in the settlement, news that’s likely to come as a disappointment to anyone who was hoping for a clear “winner” in this conflict.

There was a time — not all that long ago — when Blake’s victory seemed a forgone conclusion.

Justin Baldoni attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

In November of 2025, a judge dismissed Baldoni’s countersuits against Lively and the New York Times.

Lively’s initial sexual harassment suit against Baldoni remained active, and it looked as though his legal team had reason to be frightened.

But then, in a stunning turn of events, a judge dismissed Blake’s sexual harassment claims and tossed 10 of her 13 claims overall.

She still had grounds to pursue her remaining claims, but that development likely factored into Lively’s decision to accept a settlement.

Spectators of this drama won’t even get to enjoy a few parting shots from the combatants, as Lively and Baldoni ended their feud with a conciliatory joint statement:

“The end product — the movie It Ends With Us — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life,” attorneys for Baldoni and Lively said in a joint statement Monday.

“Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind.”

The lawyers added that Baldoni would like to “acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard.”

“We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment,” the statement continued.

As many have noted, Justin “acknowledged” Blake’s “concerns” but did not apologize for any actions.

So yeah, this is about as anti-climactic an outcome as anyone could have predicted. And while the question of who won this war will likely be debated for years, it seems clear that there’s no real victor, and both parties will likely continue to feel the effects of reputational damage.