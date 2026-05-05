Stefon Diggs Had Sexual Relationship With Chef He Allegedly Assaulted: Report

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Things are getting very real, and very messy, for Stefon Diggs.

The embattled NFL star is now officially on trial, with explosive testimony already emerging in court.

As we previously reported, Diggs was charged with felony assault and strangulation in December of last year.

Stefon Diggs attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

The free agent wide receiver has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from an alleged incident involving his former private chef, Jamila Adams.

Diggs is in court this week for the start of his trial, and from the jump, both sides have made it clear that they are telling completely different stories.

Prosecutors allege a violent confrontation inside Diggs’ home — one that the accuser herself described in chilling detail.

In her first day of testimony, Adams alleged that she and Diggs had a sexual relationship before he hired her to work as his chef.

She then detailed the alleged assault, testifying that Diggs went on the attack after she demanded $29,000 in unpaid wages.

Adams told police that “smacked her across the face” and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck,” leaving her struggling to breathe.

“I’ve known Stefon Diggs for over four and a half years,” Adams said on the stand.

“It started out as friends and then became sexual and we would meet up and hang out and we decided February 2025 I would start working for him,” she continued, adding:

“I wanted him to get healthy and eat better.”

Adams said the relationship began to deteriorate in November 2025, when a social media message got back to Diggs with the claim that Adams was “telling his personal business about women he was sleeping with.”

Diggs’ legal team isn’t just pushing back — they’re flat-out rejecting the entire premise of the case.

“The assault that the Commonwealth described in their opening statement never happened. It did not happen,” defense attorney Andrew Kettlewell told the court in opening statements.

He doubled down on that stance, reminding jurors: “Just like any other person in this country, rich or poor, Mr. Diggs sits here an innocent man.”

The defense has also emphasized what it claims is a glaring lack of evidence: no witnesses, no medical records, and no photos or video to support the allegations.

At the center of it all is a dispute that reportedly stemmed from money. Adams claims that Diggs failed to pay the accuser for her work, while his attorneys claim she’s trying to shake him down for millions.

Diggs, once one of the league’s most dynamic wide receivers, is currently a free agent after his release by the New England Patriots earlier this year. Now, his future in the NFL may depend less on his performance on the field and more on what a jury decides in a courtroom.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.