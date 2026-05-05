Kellie Pickler Makes ‘American Idol’ Return After Husband’s Death by …

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It has been more than three years since the tragic death by suicide of Kyle Jacobs.

Now, Kellie Pickler has staged her return to the show that made her famous.

She not only appeared on American Idol, but sang a powerful duet.

Check it out below:

In her ‘American Idol’ comeback, Kellie Pickler performed a duet in May 2026. (Image Credit: ABC)

It was an ‘A Broken Wing’ duet!

On Monday, May 4, Pickler returned to American Idol a little over three months after her late husband’s death.

She took the stage alongside Hannah Harper.

Harper is in the Top 5 of this season. (Pickler finished in sixth place way back in Season 5.)

Together, the two performed a duet of Martina McBride’s “A Broken Wing.”

This was for the 20th reunion for the Season 5 cast.

“I’m an antique Idol dustin’ off,” Pickler joked on stage.

She thanked Harper for the duet.

“Being able to share the stage with you has been such a blessing,” she gushed.

In addition to her return to American Idol, this was Pickler’s first public performance in years.

The last time was a 2024 Patsy Cline tribute.

They delighted the judges

Judge Lionel Richie was not part of the singing competition series back in 2006.

But he praised Pickler and Harper.

“All I can say is, the perfect voice blend and complement,” he raved.

Richie continued: “The two of you make one dynamic performance. Incredible.”

All of the judges seemed impressed by the duet.

Pickler has, understandably, been avoiding the limelight since her husband’s death in February 2023.

She and Jacobs married in 2011.

From 2015 to 2017, they even shared a reality TV series on CMT, I Love Kellie Pickler.

Following his passing, she has been largely inactive on social media.

Each appearance will be a reminder, for her and others, of what she’s lost. We hope that, in time, these public appearances grow easier.