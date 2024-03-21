Travis Kelce may have just hinted that he and Taylor Swift are engaged and that she’s even pregnant.

Someone needs to teach him the finer points of stirring the pot! He’s going OVERBOARD!

Recently, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went on a “secret” vacation. (Spoiler alert: It didn’t remain as secret as they might have wished.)

In fact, Taylor and Travis have been spending a lot of time together during a brief hiatus from their very busy, very public careers.

That’s why, when Travis went back to work on his podcast, some fans thought he let some major news slip. His own brother, Jason, even urged him to change the subject before he said too much!

Travis Kelce speaks on the March 20, 2024 episode of his and his brother's New Heights podcast.

Travis Kelce Fuels Taylor Swift Engagement and Baby Rumors

On the Wednesday, March 20 episode of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the sibling athletes discussed actual heights … and also lab-grown diamonds.

Yes, it’s a weird topic, but stay with us.

Recently, the traditional diamond industry has been doing a media blitz to attempt to greenwash diamond mining, citing that creating lab-grown diamonds consumes energy.

As the brothers discussed the kinds of gems that laboratories produce, Travis brought up another professional sports player into the chat.

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs

Travis referred to Victor Wembanyama, who is over 7 feet tall, joking: “You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a f–king lab over there in France.”

He continued: “Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown f–king NBA player.”

And that’s where things took a turn for the Swifite double-take.

Travis then joked: “Can’t wait ’til I f–kin’ make one.”

Make one? Make WHAT? A person? A diamond? WHAT IS HE IMPLYING HERE?

Jason Kelce Tries to Save His Brother From Conspiracy Theories

Foreseeing that his brother’s joke was sure to be taken out of context, Jason implored Travis to change topics.

“Don’t do this,” he begged his brother. “Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please.”

It’s unclear if he meant that Travis’ obvious joke might make conspiracy theorists believe that France is genetically engineering sportsball players, which is a Michael Crichton story’s use of science fiction technology if we’ve ever heard one. Or if he meant that Travis’ jokes would light a fire under Tayvis fans eager to know if these two are ready to take the next step.

As you might’ve already guessed, the latter is what happened.

Both Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce speak on the brothers' New Heights podcast on March 20, 2024.

Simply put, fans quickly latched onto this HARD!

Have Travis and and Taylor become engaged? For that matter, is Taylor Swift pregnant?

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024.

Does Travis Kelce want to get Taylor Swift pregnant? Are they engaged?

Fans quickly took to social media to openly speculate. Swifties are famous for their fan theories, after all.

Some discussed the idea of Travis hoping to have a baby in the near future.

And though he didn’t mention her in this context, fans presumed that Taylor was on his mind.

Meanwhile, others latched onto the ring discussion.

Is Travis talking about designing a ring — lab-grown or otherwise — to propose to Taylor?

That sounds, if anything, more likely than him spilling the beans about his own child.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024.

Most likely, Taylor Swift fans are getting ahead of themselves

However, not everyone on social media was eager to take Travis’ vague, ambiguous comment as meaning anything at all.

Those familiar with the Kelce brothers advised Swifties that the brothers often make jokes.

Travis, who has a himbo reputation, might not have even been thinking of his relationship at all — and fantasizing about engineering superhuman athletes.

you guys need to understand that they joke a lot in this podcast pls don’t take it seriously — a (@alereesee) March 20, 2024

Fans were wise to advise caution. Jumping to conclusions is a great way to disappoint yourself — or to worry needlessly, depending upon your point of view.

One would hope that even Travis would not spoil his own engagement plans, if he has any.

Taylor Swift deserves a flawless proposal.