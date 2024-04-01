Nick Cannon Makes Time for ALL 12 Kids On Easter Sunday: Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For Easter, Nick Cannon went all out for his kids.

Nick Cannon is a father of 12. He welcomed 5 children in 2022 alone.

For some time, he has insisted that he remains “present” for all of his kids. Many have questioned if that’s really possible.

But, on Easter Sunday, the TV personality put his paternal vibes on full display — and he dressed especially for the occasion.

Nick Cannon attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nick Cannon dressed up for his kids

On Sunday, March 31, Nick Cannon dressed up as the Easter Bunny. While the holiday has some more serious theological significance within Christianity, the fuzzy and adorable mascot is as child-friendly as they get.

Taking to his Instagram page, Cannon showed off his costumed self spending time with his kids. “Happy Easter from Daddy Bunny!!” he wrote.

Specifically, he showed off 7-year-old Golden Sagon, 3-year-old Powerful Queen, and 1-year-old Rise Messiah. Cannon shares all three of these children with Brittany Bell.

But if Nick Cannon were simply a father of three, he wouldn’t be a meme. Or nearly as controversial as he has become.

According to his social media, as you can see below, Cannon also dropped by to spend father-daughter time with Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. He and LaNisha Cole welcomed this little toddler in September of 2022.

“Happy Easter from Onyx Ice Cole Cannon!” he captioned.

Nick Cannon made time for twins

Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir are Cannon’s twin toddlers with Abby De La Rosa. The couple also shares 1-year-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.

And yes, Nick Cannon stopped by to see these kids — and this baby mama — as well.

The TV personality captioned these pics: “@hiabbydelarosa and I created a Bunny Fantasy World for Zilly, Zion, and Beautiful!!! Happy Easter from our family to yours!!”

It seems unlikely that Nick Cannon could feasibly visit all of his children and spend sufficient quality time in them for Easter in one day. Santa is the one who visits many houses in a miraculous span of time — not the Easter Bunny.

So it was on Saturday that Cannon visited baby mama Alyssa Scott and their daughter, Halo Marie. He welcomed Halo in late 2022, but she was not his first child with Scott.

In 2021, their son, Zen, tragically passed away. He was only 5 months old.

Nick Cannon attends the 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images for ADCOLOR)

Even before Easter, Nick Cannon made time for his (other) kids

Together, Cannon and Scott memorialized Zen at Zen’s Light Easter Egg-stravaganza at St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Bayside, NY.

And they were not alone. Cannon’s other set of twins, Moroccan and Monroe — the 12-year-olds whom he shares with Mariah Carey — were also present.

The day before that, on March 29, Cannon spent time with baby mama Bre Tiesi and their almost-two-year-old, Legendary Love Cannon.

Nick Cannon poses for photos during pace car training prior to the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

All told, Nick Cannon spent time with 11 kids and memorialized another in the span of three days.

He might not pay child support, but he can manage to spend time with his offspring on a holiday weekend.

Provided that it’s a long weekend, anyway.