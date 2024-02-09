Rumors of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged have been circulating non-stop for months now.

Part of this was wishful thinking, of course; Swifties decided early on that they approve of Kelce and hope to see Taylor settle down with him.

But as the relationship has flourished, those rumors seem much more plausible these days.

Now, all eyes are on the Super Bowl and whether Travis will propose to Taylor with a ring after he wins another one for himself!

Travis Kelce holding tight to his girl, Taylor Swift, at the AFC championship game. ((Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images))

Word on the street is pretty divided:

While some insiders are claiming that these lanky lovebirds are ready for the next step, others have serious doubts.

Despite being made an offer he might not be able to refuse, Travis addressed the rumor of a Super Bowl engagement ahead of the big game in a press conference.

His answer? King of vague, TBH! But here’s the latest scuttlebutt on Traylor’s engagement!

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer on Kansas City Chiefs against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

When EXACTLY Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged?

Well, if you believe some of the buzz out there, Travis is planning to pop the question before the year is out.

At first, the rumor was he planned on proposing after the season was over.

“They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July,” this optimistic tipster told Page Six.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the insider claims.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a first down during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The source alleges that Travis has already taken the important step of asking Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” the insider claims.

But then, Travis and the Chiefs clinched another trip to the Super Bowl and everything changed. Now, people are placing bets on whether Travis will propose at the big game – literally!

FanDuel Canada is allowing people to bet on whether Chiefs tight end Kelce will propose to the pop superstar at the Super Bowl.

As of the week leading up to the game, FanDuel Canada said the “Will Travis Kelce pop the question?” market is split at 70% yes and 30% no.

“At FanDuel Canada, we are always looking for ways to keep our customers engaged in major moments such as the Super Bowl,” the FanDuel Canada Trading Team said in an email to Reuters.

Jeweler Offers Travis a $1M ring for Taylor Swift engagement

Speaking of the ring, Travis has been made an offer that might be very had to turn down.

Swifties, meet Steven Singer, a Philadelphia-based jewelry designer, and owner of the the store, Steven Singer Jewelers.

Shortly after rumors starting flying that these two could get hitched, the jeweler made a surprising offer: a free 7.5-carat emerald-cut Earth Born diamond ring handmade in platinum for Travis to propose to Taylor with.

Price? One Million dollars!

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot,” the savvy jeweler owner told Page Six.

“If they do, I would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them.”

Now, before you write this nice man off as a fame seeker, you should know that he has very noble reasons for making this very generous offer. His daughter is a Swiftie.

“Perhaps, by presenting them with the ring of their dreams, it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier,” he jokes.

Couldn’t hurt!

Keeping The Romance on the Down-Low? Not Anymore!

Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, if the pair get engaged this year, there’s concerns by some that Taylor and Travis are moving to fast.

But, it’s important to remember that they’re both adults, and they’ve been together longer than we initially thought.

Most fans didn’t become aware of the relationship until Taylor started showing up to Travis’ games, but as Swift revealed in her Time Person interview, she and Kelce dated on the down-low for months.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“We started hanging out right after that,” Swift told Time.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she continued.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Taylor went on to explain that she never worried about how Swifties or Chiefs fans would react when she started showing up to cheer for her man.

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives to Gillette Stadium before the game against the New England Patriots on December 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Latest on the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement rumors:

TMZ reports that there is “no engagement in the works” for Taylor and Travis at the moment.

Specifically, their sources tell them that Travis has no plans to propose (at all, no matter who he’s dating) to anyone in the immediate summer.

TMZ also shares that many people close to them both don’t see this as an especially long-term romance. They’re having fun for now, and sometimes that’s enough.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce cheer before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

These days, Taylor and Travis seem to be occupying a “honeymoon phase.”

Those closest to them say that an actual honeymoon — or wedding, or even engagement — doesn’t seem likely for now.

Others are more conservative in their prognosticating, saying that it’s too soon to tell either way. Even so, there’s no looming engagement just around the corner.