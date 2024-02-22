Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Reunite In Australia, Attempt Low-Key Date at Sydney Zoo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl nearly two weeks ago, Swifties have been wondering if Travis Kelce would join Taylor Swift in Australia.

Taylor is currently Down Under on the Aussie leg of her Eras Tour, and now that Travis’ season has come to a triumphant end, he has plenty of time to take in the pop icon’s concerts.

Travis arrived in Sydney via private jet on Wednesday.

As TMZ noted, the tight end looked exhausted from the long flight, but we’re sure he was excited to be reunited with Tay.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce In Australia: What’s on the Agenda?

Taylor, of course, has been busy performing for some massive crowds in the Southern Hemisphere.

(Recent shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were some of the largest of Taylor’s career, with a reported 96,000 in attendance.)

But she’s still managed to make some time for her boyfriend.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor and Travis hit the famous Sydney Zoo yesterday, where they were spotted strolling hand-in-hand and checking out some koalas.

The facility was semi-closed off for the occasion, but some fans still managed to sneak pics and report on the couple’s whereabouts.

Swifties have been expecting this Australian reunion ever since Ed Kelce revealed that Travis was planning to join his girlfriend on tour.

“We spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen,” Travis’ dad told the Sydney Morning Herald (via Us Weekly).

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Well, we guess Travis decided that Taylor is his most important commitment of all!

Taylor Reaches New Heights Down Under

At this point in her career, Taylor has accomplished just about everything a musician can accomplish.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

But amazingly, she managed to outdo herself during her recent stop in Melbourne.

“Ninety-six thousand people the first night, 96,000 people the second night, 96,000 people tonight. All of that, those are all the biggest shows I’ve ever played on a tour, and you did it three times,” Taylor explained to the crowd during her final show at the MCG.

“The math is that it’s 288,000 people in three nights. Melbourne, you are the love of my life. I cannot believe you, what have you done,” she continued.

“It’s just incredibly nice to do for someone. Make them feel welcome like that.”

Taylor Swift attends ‘In Conversation With… Taylor Swift’ during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Taylor has always had a talent for making her fans feel like they’re an important part of her story and her success.

And now, Travis has joined the narrative and seems happy to be along for the ride.

Taylor is off to Singapore tomorrow, and we’re guessing Travis will be traveling by her side.