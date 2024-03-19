Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy ‘Secret’ Vacation Together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got away on a low-key vacation!

Enjoying some downtime in their successful careers, Taylor and Travis have been “nesting.” Their romance has been very public, and they clearly needed some one-on-one time.

The two even managed to sneak off on a private getaway.

Unfortunately, when you’re this famous, even a secret vacay has a way of becoming public.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a ‘secret’ vacation

On Monday, March 18, Deux Moi was able to confirm that Taylor and Travis were on vacation.

An eyewitness spotted the couple walking down a dock in the Bahamas. The body of water below them sported multiple yachts

Taylor and Travis appeared to be doing well on their low-key getaway. In fact, at one point, they were holding hands.

Say what you will about Deux Moi, but the Instagram gossip account did not dish on where Taylor and Travis were on vacation.

And while the docks have the look of a warm weather marina, the specific location remains unclear to fans. That’s for the best!

Taylor and Travis deserve to remain safe while they vacation. Later, when their vacay is over, perhaps we’ll hear where they had their getaway.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Both Taylor and Travis have been keeping a low profile

Taylor Swift completed her Eras tour through Asia with a performance in Singapore on March 9. But the tour itself will resume on May 9, kicking off the European leg of the tour in Paris.

Taylor is making good use of her downtime. She and Travis actually united in Singapore, as he flew out to see her show.

Since then, the two have kept things low key. His team won the Super Bowl, an important sports game in his industry. And right now, Taylor is reigning supreme over the music industry. They have both earned a break (not that you have to earn breaks, obviously).

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Of course, even with Taylor’s two-month break between legs of her Eras tour, she likely won’t spend the entire time on vacation.

On April 19, Taylor’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, goes on sale.

We’re fairly confident that Taylor could remain radio silent and the album would still be a roaring success. But it’s likely that she will do promotional work for the album.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor and Travis are still going strong

Long before Taylor and Travis’ vacation, things were already going well.

But a couple that thrives in the limelight without any downtime isn’t really getting to know each other. (Just look at how many Bachelor breakups have happened over the years)

It is absolutely good that Taylor and Travis can take some one-on-one time to act almost like a normal couple.