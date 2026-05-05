Dolly Parton Cancels Upcoming Shows, Offers Health Update

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There is good news, despite the bad news.

Dolly Parton’s health challenges have been making headlines since last year.

At one point, she even revealed that she didn’t expect to make it to her 80th birthday party.

With all of this in mind, Dolly having to cancel her next big gig seemed like a foregone conclusion.

Dolly Parton attends the opening of Country Music Hall of FameÂ® and Museum’s new exhibit ‘Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker’ at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

‘Some good news and a little bad news’

After much consideration, Dolly has canceled her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

The octogenarian American treasure addressed fans directly, posting to Instagram starting with this caption.

“Thank you for standing by me,” she wrote, “and showing me so much love and support over the past year.”

Dolly shared: “I’ve still got some healing to do, but I am on my way!”

She concluded with a hopeful: “See you soon.”

While sharing both good news and some difficult news, Dolly Parton included this caption. (Image Credit: Instagram)

The center of attention, however, was a video, in which a fully costumed Dolly addressed her fans and followers with an upbeat and vibrant attitude, likely meant to reassure us all.

She told the world that she has “some good news and a little bad news” to offer.

“I’m responding really well to meds and treatments, and I’m improving every day,” Dolly reported.

She explained why she has had to bow out of her Vegas residency and all other live performances.

Her medications and treatments “make me a little bit swimmy headed,” she added, attributing the folksy phrasing to her grandmother.

She has a lot of ‘personality’

When Dolly performs live, she holds banjos, guitars, and other heavy items.

She also wears 5-inch stilettos on stage. That is a precarious combo.

The national icon quipped that her “big, uh, personality” could also risk toppling her if she gets a dizzy spell.

Dolly is making a reference to her fairly famous bust.

No one needs to explain why medical treatments make them unable to perform. But at least she cracked a joke and seems to be in good spirits.

As you may have noticed from Dolly’s post, she has not specified on the nature of her illness — or on her treatments.

Just for the record, she does not have to.

Many have jumped to conclusions, but unless she drops actual hints, we don’t know.

(And no, “the meds make her dizzy sometimes” does not really narrow it down. We suppose that we can rule out seasickness, though.)

Whatever is the matter, we wish Dolly well. We hope that she makes a full recovery soon. She deserves the world.