Tori Spelling Drops Divorce Bombshell on Dean McDermott During Podcast: I Deserve to File …

Now that Tori Spelling has filed to divorce Dean McDermott nearly a year after their separation, perhaps they can both get the closure that they need.

In early May of 2006, the infamous couple married in a private ceremony. April 2024 would have been their 18 year anniversary.

Instead, they split in June of 2023. After a lengthy delay, Tori has filed the paperwork to formally end their marriage.

The divorce is no surprise. But no one expected that she’d break the news to Dean quite like this.

Tori Spelling (L) and Dean McDermott attend UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s 20th Annual “Party on the Pier” at Pacific Park â€“ Santa Monica Pier on November 03, 2019. (Photo Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty Images for UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital)

Tori Spelling told Dean McDermott about the divorce filing in the WILDEST way

On Tori Spelling’s misSPELLING podcast, on the March 31 episode, she discussed her divorce filing before calling Dean McDermott to break the news to him.

The audio did not include Dean’s voice. California is a two-party consent state, and recording someone else’s words in a private conversation requires their permission.

However, listeners could hear every word of what Tori had to her ex-husband. And though they’re getting along pretty well these days, there are clearly a lot of hard feelings at work.

Tori called Dean while he was working, sharing the news that she had officially filed to divorce him.

At first, she kept it simple. This is a formality, and the end of their marriage realistically happened nearly one year ago.

(In fact, Tori listed their date of separation as June 17 — the day that Dean unilaterally announced their split to the world)

On June 17, 2023, Dean McDermott posted this Instagram caption announcing the end of his marriage. He deleted it hours later. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Tori and Dean’s conversation took a turn

After Tori began explaining the simple formality of Dean having to sign her one-page filing, it became clear that Dean wasn’t happy at the news. One can only infer that he felt that the media “spin” would label him the bad guy since she filed first.

“If it’s about … who files first, the other person’s wrong, I feel like I deserve to file first,” Tori told him.

“Well, I mean, you basically put it all out there,” she reminded him, referring to his tell-all interview that blindsided Tori.

Tori Spelling attends the premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Tori’s obvious displeasure seems to confirm past reports that she felt that this was her “private pain” and not his to share — no matter how apologetic Dean was in interviews.

She cited “everything that you’ve done to me over the years” and how he had shared this. “Those are things that I would never have divulged to anybody, an you did.”

Oddly enough, despite the tension in the call, Tori ends the call with “okay, love you.” Many people end calls with that even if it’s not to their (current) partner. But, in context, it’s a little awkward.