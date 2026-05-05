Rihanna Addresses Beyonce Feud Rumors at Met Gala

Reading Time: 2 minutes

While some famous fashion icons boycotted the 2026 Met Gala, not everyone stayed out of it.

Rihanna was there.

She shared her afterparty plans and, in the process, addressed a longrunning rumor.

Do she and Beyonce have a secret feud? If so, is it over?

Rihanna attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

‘Are you kidding?’

On Monday, May 4, Rihanna of course attended the Met Gala.

With ASAP Rocky by her side, she was absolutely stunning.

Some may have jokingly compared her look to a black hole or to the Ghost of Christmas Future from A Muppet’s Christmas Carol, but none can deny that she looked glorious.

Enshrouded in sparkling glamour, the singer and fashion mogul also took the time to address an old rumor.

Does she have some sort of beef with Beyonce?

Rihanna says she’s going to Beyoncé’s #METGala after party:



“There’s only one after party.” pic.twitter.com/BtDB38zYRH — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 5, 2026

“We’re going to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s afterparty,” the beloved singer told reporters at the Met Gala.

“Are you kidding?” she continued.

It really sounds as if she is dismissing the idea of attending any other gathering following the gala.

“There’s only one afterparty,” Rihanna added with a laugh.

Well, that sure sounds definitive.

Was there ever a feud?

For many years, rumors were insistent that Rihanna and Beyonce had an unspoken feud.

In 2005, there was a nasty rumor — later admitted to be false by the one who created it — claiming that Rihanna was boning Jay-Z in order to come out with a hit record.

It wasn’t true, but some wondered if the damage had been done.

In 2016, Beyonce released “Formation,” a single, a short time after Rihanna released ANTI, an album.

Was this sign of an unspoken feud that had lasted over a decade?

In April 2016, Rihanna addressed the feud rumor in a Vogue interview.

“Here’s the deal,” she said at the time. “They just get so excited to feast on something that’s negative.”

She continued: “Something that’s competitive. Something that’s, you know, a rivalry.”

Rihanna clarified: “And that’s just not what I wake up to. Because I can only do me. And nobody else is going to be able to do that.”

The thing about Rihanna is that, if she doesn’t like someone, it really feels like she’d just come right out and say it.

If there was a feud at some point, presumably both superstars have grown enough since then to leave it in the past.