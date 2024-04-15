Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dance, Pack on PDA at Coachella: Watch

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemed to enjoy their Coachella weekend.

Earlier in April, we reported that Taylor and Travis planned to visit Coachella for at least one of the music festival’s weekends.

The couple was there to watch friends perform and enjoy the experience.

Taylor and Travis also made time for pack on some PDA. Crowd or no crowd, they’re happy to be together.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended Coachella!

On Saturday, April 13, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce showed up at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The two watched the Bleachers perform from behind the stage. As you can see below, their PDA and dancing were very visible to other guests, who frequently captured the two on video.

As we had previously reported, the two were eager to see friends perform — friends like Jack Antonoff, the band’s frontman.

https://twitter.com/SwiftNYC/status/1779358394844901473

Taylor and Travis then slipped into the main audience for Ice Spice’s set.

Taylor and Ice Spice are also friends. In fact, Ice Spice watched Travis’ team win the Super Bowl back in February, sitting with Taylor and other friends.

Ice Spice gave taylor a shout-out before she launched into her remix of “Karma.” Her song by that name, not JoJo Siwa’s “Karma.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift packed on the PDA at Coachella

Though Taylor and Travis enjoyed their VIP status wherever they went, a crowd of thousands still surrounded them.

Obviously, that meant that there were thousands of cameras on hand to capture their every moment.

As a result, social media is full of videos of Taylor and Travis dancing at Coachella, as well as of their PDA.

https://twitter.com/reputushion/status/1779416768634671378

Famously, Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, share a New Heights podcast. Taylor attended Coachella while repping swag from it. Specifically, a backwards hat.

Taylor and Travis have been openly supportive of each other. He has attended her Eras World Tour concerts, and she famously began attending his football games to cheer him on.

For much of March and April, they’ve had more free time than usual. The two have chosen to spend a lot of this time together, reportedly “nesting” while her tour is on hiatus and before the next football season begins for him.

https://twitter.com/SCdailyupdates/status/1779378332737388989

Soon, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will return to their busy careers

Taylor’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, releases on April 19. Though she recorded the music for it a long time ago and has had companies printing the album for months, she’ll undoubtedly be promoting her new music.

While The Tortured Poets Department is undoubtedly bad news for Joe Alwyn, this is one of the most anticipated albums in years.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is in what’s known in football as the “off-season.” The football season will return in earnest late this summer, but he’ll likely have plenty of public appearances and endorsement work before that.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Taylor and Travis will certainly continue to support each other.

We know that Travis has already heard Taylor’s album and even has a favorite song from it. And Taylor very famously forced millions of her fans to learn more about football by attending her boyfriend’s games.

Even when they’re not displaying PDA at Coachella, they’ll find other ways to advertise their feelings.