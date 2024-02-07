Joe Alwyn cannot be looking forward to the new Taylor Swift album.

Even though Travis Kelce has heard the new Taylor Swift album, the rest of us have to wait until April 19.

Fans are eager to hear the new LP. But there are a few people who are considerably less eager.

Joe Alwyn was Taylor’s long time partner for years. Now they’re exes, and even her new album’s title is a clear nod to him.

Joe Alwyn arrives at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2023 at The Royal Opera House on November 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The one person not excited for the new Taylor Swift album is Joe Alwyn

Truth be told, Joe Alwyn was always going to be a topic on The Tortured Poets Department. And he’s not looking forward to it.

An inside source spoke to Life & Style about Joe Alwyn dreading Taylor’s album, saying that, “It’s safe to say that Joe is bracing himself for a lot of questions.”

The insider then added that “No one is safe. Joe should be worried about what she reveals.”

Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for â€œMidnightsâ€ onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

For more than six years, Taylor and Joe were dating. It was a serious, long-term relationship. They broke up less than a year ago — in April of 2023.

It is easy to imagine that Taylor has scheduled her new album’s release for April as a reference to that. But perhaps it is just a coincidence. (Does anyone believe that)

Taylor and Joe were relatively quiet while they were dating. They have both remained fairly quiet since their split … but with her new album, Taylor likely aims to change that.

Joe Alwyn attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Taylor announced her new album at the Grammys

On Sunday, February 4, Taylor took to the stage to accept a very auspicious award.

“This is my 13th grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor dished on stage.

“I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,” she teased. “Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Midnights” during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In the immediate aftermath of Taylor’s announcement, Swifties — and even more chill fans — were positively jumping with joy.

But what does the title, The Tortured Poets Department, mean?

The answer may have a lot to do with Joe Alwyn. And that knowledge presumably has him in a state of panic.

Joe Alwyn attends the Time100 Next at Second on October 25, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Why call it The Tortured Poets Department?

Swifties on social media have pointed to a December 2022 interview that Joe Alwyn did for Variety‘s Actors on Actors segment.

Joe shared that he and Paul Mescal had a group chat called “The Tortured Man Club.” That name is conspicuously familiar.

The two men were not the only members of the chat. We don’t really know about the private chat’s contents … but some fans wonder if we’re going to learn more very soon.

Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for â€œMidnightsâ€ onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The fact of the matter is that fans don’t know why Taylor and Joe split. We’ve never heard an explanation from either of them.

Many fans assumed that “You’re Losing Me” was about their breakup, but … Taylor wrote that in December of 2021. They stayed together for more than a year after that.

Either Taylor was considering a breakup at the time when she wrote the song … or fans misunderstood the context of the song.

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for “Midnights” on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Surely Joe Alwyn won’t be the only tracklist target

We don’t know how much (if any) of Taylor’s dirtbag summer romance with Matty Healy will make it into this album. It’s been in the works for a while.

But people will grumble about whatever music she puts out. These are folks who resent her Travis Kelce romance. Even this historic Grammy win had people grumbling and shading Taylor in the aftermath.

Most of Taylor’s fans are excited. And most of the people who aren’t don’t mind just skipping her music, instead of raging when a sportsball camera pans to her in a crowd.