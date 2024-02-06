The Chiefs Will Win The Super Bowl, Thanks To Taylor Swift 

Who is going to win the Super Bowl 2024?

With the game just a few days away, the big game is the talk of every town, city, and home in the world right now.

Will the San Fransisco 49ers be victorious? Or will the Kansas City Chiefs claim the top prize, just like they did in 2020 when the teams matched up for Super Bowl LIV.

Travis Scott holds girlfriend Taylor Swift in his arms after winning the AFC championships in 2024. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Our money is on the Chiefs pulling out the win.

And not just because 2024 is already turning out to be a repeat of 2020.

Nope, we’ve got two words for you: Taylor Swift.

There are some clear signs from the cosmos that the game will go in the Chiefs favor and they all point to Travis Kelce’s girlfriends favorite number.

Let’s explain:

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Who is Going to Win the Super Bowl 2024? The Chiefs, Thanks to Taylor

Are you familiar with Taylor’s love for the #13?

If you’re a Swiftie, the answer is hell yes, but if you’re not, let’s give you some background.

The number 13 has had a special significance in Taylor’s LIFE AND career.

As she previously explained to MTV News, “I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing.”

What does that have to do with the Super Bowl? Just everything!

Taylor Swift gets a jersey of her own from a fan, with her lucky number! ((Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images))

First of all, the upcoming Super Bowl would notably mark her 13th Kansas City Chiefs game – that is, if she makes it to the game on time!

Spoiler: She will, how can she not! Japan has basically assured her!

But the #13 pops up even more times, if you do a bit of math!

How Taylor Swift’s Lucky Number 13 Means A Win For Travis

Follow along, because this is some deep dive, Swiftie Easter Egg stuff!

This year marks the 58th Super Bowl. When you add 5 and 8 together, you get the sum of 13. Boom!

The Super Bowl is happening on February 11th – aka 2/11. When you add 2 and 11 together, again you get 13. BOOM!

Lastly, what is the direct flight time from Tokyo to Las Vegas, the exact flight Taylor will need to take if she’s to make to Travis’ big game. You guessed it – 13!

BOOM!

You many not be a superstitious person, but you can’t deny – numbers don’t lie!

Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year in 2024, just like she did in 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

2024, the Rewind of 2020

Leaving the #13 behind for a second, the other thing working in the Chiefs favor is, so far, 2024 is looking to play out exactly the same as 2020.

It’s a leap year. Biden and Trump are set to face-off in the election. Taylor won for Album of the Year…

And in 2020, when the Chiefs faced off against the 49ers, they won 31-20.

Only will time will tell if this all pans out, but like we said, it’s all looking good for the boys in red (Taylor’s Version)