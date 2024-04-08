Jason Kelce is many things. One of them, according to an announcer, is the “brother-in-law” of Taylor Swift.

Football brothers Jason and Travis Kelce have charmed fans with their himbo vibes and their athletic prowess.

Since Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift brought the Kelce family to the attention of millions more, the spotlight has only grown too intense.

It’s only natural that Jason’s appearance at Wrestlemania would evoke references to Taylor Swift. But they also called him her “brother-in-law.”

Former NFL player Jason Kelce reacts following a match during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce was a surprise as WWE Wrestlemania

On Saturday, April 6, Jason Kelce showed up to the wrestling event. He and former teammate (Jason retired, remember?) Lane Johnson crashed the match between Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

Wrestlemania is an annual event that generally takes place in very late winter or early spring.

Jason and Lane both wore Philadelphia Eagles (their NFL team) gear, initially keeping themselves anonymous. The anonymity did not last.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end #87 Travis Kelce embrace after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Eventually, however, Jason and Lane both removed their masks and their matching tank tops. As a result, broadcast Pat McAfee declared: “Welcome to Wrestlemania, Philadelphia Eagles.”

Another announcer referred to Taylor Swift while pretending to not know her name, asking: “Isn’t that whatshername’s brother-in-law?”

McAfee then began singing part of her song, “22,” then replied: “Is that who you are talking about?”

Rey Mysterio and former NFL player Jason Kelce react following a match during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Did someone just imply that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married?

Referring to someone as an “in-law” means that they are now related, now family, by way of marriage.

Just to clarify, though Taylor and Travis’ relationship continues to heat up, there is no evidence that they are married. In fact, there are no indications of an engagement.

Obviously, sometimes celebrity couples do hold secret marriages. But we doubt that a Wrestlemania announcer who pretends to not recall Taylor’s name would be “in the know” before, say, TMZ. Or Swifties, who are extremely diligent cybersleuths.

During a recent appearance on the Today Show, Kylie Kelce spoke about how her (actual) brother-in-law Travis’ relationship with Taylor has put their arguably already-famous family under a microscope.

“It’s interesting. I am trying to take it in stride and just make sure that as people are talking about me, it’s about important things,” she affirmed.

Kylie has of course met Taylor, but what matters to her and to her husband, Jason, is Travis. “Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we’re happy,” Kylie emphasized.

Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce. and Taylor swift celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Many eyes are on Jason Kelce

Though he has retired from the NFL, he will have numerous opportunities in advertisements, entertainment, endorsements, and more in the years to come. Jason could even get into acting.

Just a few years ago, he played himself (well, a hallucination of himself) on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, though this was before Taylor began dating his brother. Thus, many viewers didn’t recognize him, with some unsure if he was a real player.

For now, wherever he or his brother go, Taylor Swift’s name will be on people’s lips. That could be both a blessing and a curse, but the Kelce family seems to be taking living in Taylor’s shadow in stride.