Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘Nesting,’ Enjoying Private Time Together: …

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly in their nesting era.

Repeatedly, Taylor and Travis have crossed oceans to reunite and support each other.

Their major shows of public support for each other are very heartwarming. But these displays can also feel a little performative.

Perhaps that is why Taylor and Travis are enjoying some quality time in private.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly nesting

According to a new report by Us Weekly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are nesting — that is to say, enjoying some indoor fun outside of cheering stadiums.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” an insider dished.

According to the source: “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Remember, Travis actually caught up with Taylor in Singapore in early March. Taylor continued her Eras Tour before they returned to her home in the US.

According to the insider, Taylor and Travis are both focused upon enjoying “a break from the buzz of their careers.” That’s very healthy.

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family,” the source described.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have both earned a break

The insider went on to note that the two are favoring “small, intimate gatherings” over clubbing in Vegas.

As their romance progresses, the source added, they will work on “scheduling” their respective projects so that “they can see each other as much as possible.

According to the insider: “They don’t want to spend too much time apart.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

To be clear, the Eras Tour is not over. Even though it is now available to stream on Disney+ after a reported bidding war among streaming behemoths, many Swifties are still waiting for their moment.

Taylor will kick off her European tour in early May of 2024, performing in Paris. Before that, however, she and Travis may have some time to themselves.

“Toward the end of the month they’re still talking about going on a private vacation where no one can find them before her new album drops,” the inside source alleged.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The newest Taylor Swift album is nigh

The Tortured Poets Department will be Taylor’s 11th studio album. The release date is April 19.

The title and tracklist (and common sense) suggest that Joe Alwyn has good reason to worry about what Taylor has to say with her music.

As we previously reported, Travis has heard some of Taylor’s album. And yes, he’s a fan.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” Travis shared back in February. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

He has a favorite song — from what he’s heard. However, he’s not telling. Not yet, anyway.

We hope that Travis and Taylor enjoy their “nesting” era. We’re sure that they’ll both be very busy in the months to follow!