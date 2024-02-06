Travis Kelce has heard the new Taylor Swift album! Be jealous, Swifites.

Over the weekend, Taylor Swift made Grammys history.

While accepting her award, she dropped the big news about her upcoming album.

It turns out that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has gotten a sneak peek at the album. And he’s talking about it.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce has heard the Taylor Swift album

It turns out that Taylor Swift put this whole “football” thing on the map just in time for a major event in the sport. And boyfriend Travis Kelce will be playing in the Superbowl.

Page Six reports that he was visibly grinning from ear to ear as reporters asked him about Taylor’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” Travis said proudly. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

However, despite his obvious delight, Travis avoided any spoilers.

“I can’t give you anything,” Travis told the reporters. “I’ll leave that up to her.”

Additionally, Travis said that he “can neither confirm nor deny” his favorite track from the album. It was very tasteful of him to not even declare a favorite song.

Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for â€œMidnightsâ€ onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift is a Grammy Awards juggernaut

On Sunday, she stood on stage to accept the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

“My brand-new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’” Taylor announced to the audience.

This is, of course, huge news. And despite backlash and grumbling and shading of Taylor Swift after this, it’s clear that she’s doing extremely well.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

It is so sweet that Taylor opted to give Travis a sneak peek at her music. She knows that she can trust him to not leak her songs.

Of course, some may joke about how he will one day end up reflected in her music — just like the various ghosts of boyfriends past.

We look forward to a song titled “Not Beating the Himbo Allegations” or whatever. For now, though, Taylor and Travis are clearly enjoying themselves — and each other.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jason Kelce is totally onboard

During his own interview over the weekend, Jason praised his brother’s relationship according to Page Six.

“My brother and his love life is definitely the topic of the NFL right now, and my whole thing with that is as long as Trav is happy and enjoying life, I’m happy and enjoying life,” Jason affirmed.

“I’ve been fortunate to meet Taylor now. She’s [an] awesome, down-to-earth, genuine person,” Jason assessed. “Which has been great to see, whenever you’re seeing anyone of that caliber of stardom still remain as grounded as they are.”