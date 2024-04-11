Coachella attendees might see Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in the crowd for weekend 1 – or even for weekend 2, who knows!

Recent reports have revealed Taylor and Travis’ plans for the future. Among other things, he plans to follow Taylor to Europe when her Eras tour resumes.

The famous couple has spent a lot of one-on-one time out of the spotlight after Taylor hit pause on her tour and after Travis’ Super Bowl victory.

These lovebirds are planning a pretty public outing, a new report shares. They want to see some of their friends at a very famous music festival.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Heading To Coachella This Weekend

According to a new report by Us Weekly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have Coachella plans on the mind.

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place on April 12 through 14, and then April 19 through 21.

Travis is an athlete and would obviously just be one of many celebrity guests. Taylor could certainly perform at such an event — making her one of the all-too-rare recognizable names on Coachella’s infamously obscure list of performers. But that’s not in the cards in 2024.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The inside source told Us Weekly that “They both want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers.”

Both Lana and Jack are close with Taylor and, by extension, with Travis.

According to the insider, Taylor and Travis are “renting a house in the area” for at least one of the weekends of Coachella.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Now, given that these are all anoymous, insider tips, we can understand if you want to take this all with a grain of salt.

But consider this! Taylor and Travis are definitely in the area, able to make the trip to Coachella very easily!

On April 9, the happy couple were spotted on a date night at the Bird Street Club in Los Angeles, just 3 days before her good pal Lana Del Rey is set to take to the Coachella main stage.

Coincidence? Perhaps, but then again, as Swifties will tell you, nothing is a coincidence with Taylor!

Taylor and Travis are taking a break, but not from each other

At the moment, the NFL (a prominent football organization) is in what is called the “off season.” This means that Travis is on a break from his primary occupation.

Meanwhile, the Eras tour — which has helped to make Taylor Swift officially a billionaire — is on a temporary hiatus. After Taylor wrapped up her tour in the Pacific, the tour hit pause.

On March 9, Taylor will resume her tour — this time, in Europe, kicking things off in Paris. And, as we mentioned, Travis plans to follow her when he can to shower her with support, just as she did to him at his games.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Kansas City Chiefs media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on February 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

During this break, Taylor and Travis have been enjoying each other’s company. Not that they weren’t doing so before — but this time, they’re out of the spotlight.

Taylor and Travis have been “nesting,” reports have described.

Basically, they’ve been soft-launching moving in together and seeing how much they like each other when she’s not performing and he’s not throwing a ball. Or catching a ball. Or running.

Coachella won’t be their first getaway

In March, the famous couple also embarked upon a “secret” vacation.

They kept things remarkably hush-hush … but Taylor is one of the world’s most recognizable people.

Still, it must have been nice to jet off together when neither of them were working. Similarly, we’re sure that they’ll have a good time being their (famous) selves off the clock at Coachella.

Speaking to People in early April, Travis Kelce danced awfully close to confirming reports of their Coachella plans.

“I am a Coachella guy,” he characterized. “I love going to Coachella. I love live music in general. So you might see me pop up over there at some point.”

He did acknowledge that he has other things to do. “I’m not sure if I’ll go to a weekend, one or two, or if I even have time,” Travis admitted, “knowing my schedule’s filling up pretty quick before we get started back up for football here.” We hope that he and Taylor can make time for whatever they like! They’ve more than earned it!