Garrison Brown Body Cam Audio Reveals Moment Cops Discovered Suicide

Police in Flagstaff, Arizona have released body cam audio documenting the moment that officers discovered the body of late Sister Wives star Garrison Brown.

In the audio obtained by TMZ, an officer can be heard stating that Garrison is deceased and that an unloaded firearm was found in his lap.

The officer also states that the death appears to be a suicide and that no note was found at the scene.

Garrison took his own life in March at the age of 25.

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

In a second clip, an officer contacts two of Garrison’s roommates to inform them of his passing.

One roommate, Cheyenne, breaks down in tears and states that she heard an unusual sound coming from Garrison’s room the previous night.

“I heard something last night, and I didn’t think anything about it,” she says.

“I’m sorry I didn’t check on him last night.”

A second roommate, Addison, is also informed of Garrison’s death.

She confirms that Garrison was struggling with alcoholism and depression and that he was intoxicated the night of his suicide.

Garrison talks to the cameras during an episode of ‘Sister Wives’ (TLC/Youtube)

In previously released body cam footage, a third roommate spoke about Garrison’s struggles with alcoholism.

“He drank a lot and said he was going to stop this month, but I didn’t ask him about it or anything,” roommate Tyler Sanford told one officer.

“He would try and limit himself, like this month, he was going to try and go the whole month. I feel like when Lent started, he said he was going to give it up for Lent, but I don’t think that lasted,” Sanford explained.

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I’ve never been around a heavy alcoholic, but I would hear him stumble sometimes, but he never, like, seemed too out of it. But I wasn’t hanging out with him all the time.”

In previously released text messages, Garrison admitted to struggling with suicidal tendencies.

“I gave Gabe my firing pistons a while ago I know you guys worry about my suicidal tendencies,” Garrison texted his mother, Janelle Brown, at one point.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

Garrison Brown: Gone But Never Forgotten

In the weeks since his untimely passing, Garrison’s family has continued to honor his memory in various ways.

Last week, Janelle honored her son on what would have been Garrison’s 26th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore,” Janelle wrote on Instagram.

On Sister Wives, Garrison Brown receives hugs from his loving siblings. (Image Credit: TLC)

“We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place),” the grieving mother continued.

“I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed.”

Obviously, Janelle will never fully recover from the loss of her beloved son, but those closest to the reality star say that she’s taking solace in the love of her family, especially her three grandchildren.

Our thoughts go out to the entire Brown family during this enormously difficult time.