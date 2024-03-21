Matt Roloff Vs Tori Roloff: Their Sad Feud Explained

Matt Roloff has made enemies in his family, but maybe none more-so than his son’s wife, Tori Roloff.

Their feud has been carrying on for years and with the latest season of Little People, Big World makes it clear that the rift won’t be easily mended.

In fact, the family feud is most likely the cause of Tori and Zach Roloff’s decision to leave the show.

So what’s going on? Let’s discuss.

The Roloff men in better days. (Image Credit: TLC)

Why Matt Roloff’s Feuding With Tori and Zach

Time for a bit of time travel, back to May 2022.

Fans of the Roloff family will recall that this marked the beginning of the end of things between Zach, Tori, and Matt.

To recap, Matt put up a portion of the family farm for sale, and in no way made it possible for his son and his family to buy the property.

In a stunning public call-out at the time, Zach trashed his dad as a manipulating coward, writing in 2022 of the way in which Matt explained how he arrived at the farm sale:

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out,” Zach wrote online back then.

Naturally, Tori took the side of her husband and has faithfully defended his position against his father ever since.

She’s even participated in a bit of trashing of her own, though very subtly.

Zach and Tori Roloff have been through a lot as a couple. (TLC)

Tori Shades Her Father-In-Law

In October 2023, Tori shared photos of a family trip to a pumpkin farm in Washington, seemingly hurling shade in the direction of her father-in-law because, hey, he owns a pumpkin farm in Oregon!

And Tori made it clear to everyone on the Internet that she chose NOT to frequent it.

In fact, neither she nor Zach helped Matt out during pumpkin season that year, although apparently someone else in the family made a point to stop by.

“thank you Audrey for spending the day with Ember, Body and the Rad man out playing on the roloff patch last Friday with everyone from all over,” the Matt wrote as an Instagram caption on Sunday, adding:

“Everyone loved seeing you and the kids and grandpa and mini sure loved sharing you with all the love that was visiting us @rolofffarms from around the world.

“I know Jer was traveling but it was awesome to have you share the day with us. Love love! @audreyroloff @jacobroloff45 @isabelsofiarock @amyjroloff @jeremyroloff @rolofffarm.”

We can’t get inside of Matt Roloff’s head obviously.

But this message seems like a clear shot at Tori, considering he went out of his way to give her sister-in-law props.

Tori, Zach Roloff and their kids for TLC. (TLC)

The Feud Is ‘Upsetting’ The Rest Of The Family

In September 2023, Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor, spoke to The Sun and touched on the negative feelings that still exist between Matt and some of his loved ones.

“One thing that I did hear that was mentioned is Matt created a fundraiser for Little People and he was going to have all the family come out and sign a shirt, and they were going to auction the shirt off,” Connor told The Sun at the time.

“And I don’t know why, but Tori decided not to sign that shirt and that was very upsetting to Matt and the rest of the family.”

It was because of this that Connor added that he didn’t think Tori and Zach will return to Little People, Big World.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue…” Connor told The Sun.

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

Turns out, he was right, but his timeline was just a tad off.

Matt Roloff sits alongside Caryn Chandler for a confessional on Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Zach and Tori Quit ‘LPBW’ – And Still Don’t Talk To Matt

Fast forward to 2024, and the 25th season of Little People, Big World is airing, showcasing just had bad the relationship between these family members has gotten.

The new season covers everything from Zach’s health crisis to Matt’s engagement. The latter is a sore subject for Zach and in clips from the show, he outright refuses to talk about it.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” Zach says awkwardly while looking directly into the camera in a confessional. He quickly adds, “There aren’t a lot of bad feelings, but I just don’t want to talk about my dad’s engagement.”

That… doesn’t feel completely truthful, but we’ll take him at his world.

Shortly after the new season start, Zach and Tori announced on their podcast that this would be their last season and that they would not be returning for another.

But is there even a show to be had just following Matt and Amy’s lives?