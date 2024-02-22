Why Tori & Zach Roloff Quit ‘Little People, Big World’ Officially

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Tori and Zach Roloff have announced they’ve officially quit Little People, Big World.

The new season returned with new episodes on February 20.

Fans Should savor each and every second of these upcoming installments, because it turns out they represent the beginning of the end for two main cast members.

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are about to leave the series behind for good.

Tori and Zach Roloff have three kids. And they are each adorable! (TLC)

Tori & Zach Roloff Quit ‘Little People, Big World’

“Little People, Big World was a huge part of our lives — but it was time to walk away.”

This was the start off of the couple’s conversation on their podcast, “Raising Heights,” on February 22.

The pair posted a video with a very simple and direct title: “Why We’re Really Leaving Little People, Big World”

In the caption, they explained that while they’ve enjoyed many memories over the years, the time has come to say goodbye.

“The show brought us so many amazing opportunities, great memories and so much fun,” the couple wrote in the video caption.

“But it also challenged us to set better boundaries with filming and our kids, cope with not-so-accurate depictions of our lives and face family difficulties. It was a great run, but we needed an adult in the room. And we made that move.”

Zach & Tori’s Future and the Future of ‘Little People, Big World’

This news perhaps doesn’t come as a huge shock for fans.

Tori has said in the past that she and her husband won’t stick around TLC for very much longer.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori told Instagram followers in December 2022.

That was well over a year ago, of course, and Zach, Tori and their three kids will be integral parts of Season 25 this winter and spring.

Zach and Tori Roloff have been through a lot as a couple. (TLC)

But in early 2024, Tori and Zach launched their “Raising Heights” podcast, the first move to establish themselves away from the family.

On one of the first episodes, Tori referenced how she used to be a teacher and how she substituted a couple of times this past year and it didn’t go so well.

“That’s a really difficult job, and that was kind of discouraging for me because I thought I was going to be like, ‘Oh, this is going to be easy, it’s going to be so great,’ and it was not as easy as I thought,” Tori confessed.

It sounded very much as if she might consider going back into teaching full-time.

Tori, Zach Roloff and their kids for TLC. (TLC)

TLC Couple’s New Career & Chapter

“We’re excited to share things about our life that we’re truly passionate about,” Tori said on social media right before the show premiered on February 8, adding at the time:

“We’re excited to share in our own way.

“We’re excited to take you along still on parenting moments, life moments, relationship moments, but tell it from our perspective.”

Matt, Amy, Zach and Tori Roloff are featured in this TLC promotional photo. (TLC)

It would’ve been possible to teach, podcast AND star on Little People, Big World of course.

But Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor, previously hinted that Tori and Zach would be quitting the show.

They’ve been feuding pretty openly for almost two years now with Matt Roloff… ever since he put his farm up for sale without giving his kids a chance to purchase it.

In May 2022, Zach TRASHED his dad as a manipulating coward for the way he handled this hopeful transaction.

Here is a split screen snapshot of Caryn Chander and Matt Roloff… and Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff. (TLC)

Hence why some believe Tori and Zach are on their way out.

“They’re kind of doing their own thing,” Connor told The Sun of Zach and Tori in September, citing the spouses’ move to Washington in 2022.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue…

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

We now know there is a continuance and that there will be a Season 25.