Little People, Big World Premiere: Did Matt Roloff Rent His Farm to Porn Stars?!?

On the Season 25 premiere of Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff admitted that she’s upset by her ex-husband’s decision to turn the former couple’s former home into a short-term rental.

She said she just hated the idea of strangers coming in and out of the residence.

For his part, meanwhile, Matt Roloff eventually agreed.

For a very different, very unexpected reason, however.

Matt Roloff looks VERY upset on the season premiere of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

In a shocking scene on this opening episode, Matt opens up to fiancée Caryn Chandler after she returns from a visit to Arizona.

He talks to Chandler about the most recent renters of this property — and what he thinks they might be up to behind closed doors.

“We are tightening down the rules on what people can do,” Roloff tells his fiancée, adding that this couple has been filming something and adding:

“You can’t come over here and create a porno video or something. I mean that’s what it’s come down to.”

Speaking on Season 25 of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff worries about missing time with his grandkids. (Image Credit: TLC)

Chandler can’t help but laugh over this apparent conundrum, asking Matt how he knows the man and woman are putting their sexual escapades on camera.

“People were filming and we didn’t know if they were filming like, dirty, obscene stuff,” Matt said on air, expressing fear that viewers would recognize the Roloff living room.

Which is just hilarious, if you think about.

How many adult movie watchers are also Little People, Big World fans?!?

Matt Roloff it taking something very seriously in this photo, as he addresses the TLC cameras. (TLC)

The topic of what Roloff chose to do with his farm has been a contentious one within the family for nearly two years now.

He announced that he was selling 14 acres of the property way back in May 2022, upsetting his loved ones because they believe he didn’t give his kids a fair chance to purchase the farm.

At one point, Zach Roloff even trashed his dad as a manipulating coward for the way he handled this situation.

The two remain in a feud.

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff on the farm. (TLC)

After Matt was unable to find a buyer, he changed course.

Roloff announced his plans to turn the north side of his Oregon farm, known as the “big house,” into a short-term rental in Oct. 2022 after he originally listed it for sale in May that same year.

“The short-term rental concept has been very, very good. We’re booked almost solid,” Matt said on the season premiere.

“I would say my ultimate goal would still be to sell the north side but I’m going to do this short-term rental now while the economy is sort of in question.”

Matt, Amy, Zach and Tori Roloff are featured in this TLC promotional photo. (TLC)

On the premiere, Matt also told Chandler that he’s had trouble from non-X-rated guests on the farm as well.

“You like to think when you do these short-term rentals that you’re just going to have these cute little families. Grandma and the kids,” Matt said.

“We had that once, but of the 20 or 30 that we’ve had so far … every scenario is different.

“One group will come in and it will be wonderful, but then there’s other times when people try to clean the wine glasses down the garbage disposal so we had shards of glass down the garbage disposal — that was interesting.

“There was a pool queue in the wall.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays on TLC at 9/8c.