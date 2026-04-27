Britney Spears Targeted by ‘Really Shady Characters’ & Drug Dealers …

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Last month, Britney Spears’ DUI arrest was a low point.

She felt scared. She felt embarrassed. And she wisely checked herself into rehab.

However, some who care about her worry that there are other parties hoping to take advantage of her.

Alleged “shady characters” could be just as much of a problem after rehab as they were before.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2016. (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

‘Britney’s in a dire situation’

RadarOnline reports on Britney’s alleged state of mind surrounding her DUI — and who may be hoping to take advantage.

“Behind bars, the moment hit hard,” a source described. “Being in jail was a whole new low point for Britney.”

The alleged insider claimed: “She was sobbing nonstop and having horrible panic attacks.”

According to the source: “Britney’s in a dire situation.”

The purported insider then claimed: “Her life has been spiraling for a while but now it really does look like she’s hit bottom again.”

“People in her world are all saying she desperately needs rehab as she’s incapable of controlling her demons and seems to be on a path toward total self-destruction,” the source outlandishly added.

“This isn’t just a situation of someone going through a crisis that will pass in time,” the insider alleged.

“Britney’s been getting progressively worse for years now,” the source claimed.

Invoking her slightly awkward social media videos, the insider added: “You only need to look at her Instagram Reels to see she’s not in a stable place.”

Fearfully, the source expressed: “It’s scary as hell.”

‘She’s been hanging around some really shady characters’

“To be clear, it’s a life-or-death situation,” the supposed insider claimed.

“There are legitimate concerns that if Britney doesn’t act now,” the source went on, “it’s only going to get worse and therefore increasingly dangerous.”

The source added: “It’s fair to say no one can save her now – only Britney can ultimately save herself.”

According to the insider: “She has to want to get better, or there’s no real hope for her recovery at this point.”

Of particular concern, the unverified report goes on to mention, is the company that Britney has allegedly been keeping.

“She’s been hanging around some really shady characters,” an alleged insider claimed to RadarOnline. The source even claimed that some of her acquaintances “are known drug dealers.”

A second supposed source alleged: “The crew Britney is surrounding herself with right now is incredibly shady.”

That same second insider added: “A lot of these guys have criminal histories. Apparently, there are known drug dealers in the mix and other types that want to make a buck off her.”

We of course cannot verify any of these claims, some of which seem to be outlandish.

But it seems likely that opportunists would at least try to target Britney to profit off of her. Leeches siphoning off her wealth to the detriment of her well-being has defined much of her adult life.