Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Too Drunk to Speak With Reporters at ‘Jersey Shore’ …

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You can be a little too Jersey Shore for the Jersey Shore red carpet.

Mere weeks after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s reported “domestic dispute” led to his ex dialing 911, he was supposed to be making the rounds to promote the reality series’ final season.

Unfortunately, he was reportedly so “wasted” that he had to skip at least one red carpet event.

This wasn’t the only event where he didn’t seem up for speaking coherently, either.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere at Marquee New York on April 23, 2026. (Photo Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV)

‘Wasted’

On Thursday, April 23, Ronnie and his Jersey Shore cohorts were attending the final season’s premiere event in New York.

This is a huge deal. The original Jersey Shore premiered 17 years ago.

There, the remainder of the cast spoke to reporters.

However, The US Sun reports that Ronnie was reportedly ushered away from reporters.

He shows up in a few photos, but it sounds like MTV brass didn’t want him humiliating himself — or the network — at the event.

“Ronnie was too messed up to do any interviews,” one insider described.

The rest of the Jersey Shore cast, meanwhile, spent about half an hour chatting and doing interviews.

Their least stable castmate apparently had to lurk in a doorway.

“He took photos on the carpet at the start,” the source acknowledged.

“But then,” the insider explained, “he was taken away while everyone did the press line.”

‘The team made the decision’

“Ronnie was wasted,” the insider bluntly stated, “so the team made the decision not to let him talk to anyone.”

A second source confirmed that Ronnie was “messed up” at the event, and also acknowledged that he didn’t do any interviews.

However, this individual was more circumspect, and declined to say more.

The first observed that Ronnie’s exclusion has been an ongoing occurrence.

Jersey Shore‘s cast has been doing a lot of press, and this isn’t the first event that he’s missed, in whole or in part.

The same day as the red carpet event, Ronnie was the only cast member who didn’t seem to be heading in to chat with Complex for sitdown interviews.

Earlier in the week, he’d seemed to struggle during an interview with Page Six.

Maybe he’s having a hard time with the show ending.

It’s also possible that he’s struggling with how his last relationship ended. To be blunt, it did not end well.

But then, Ronnie’s had a lot of issues for a long time. Snooki is the most normal of the bunch as an adult. Ronnie has, it seems, only gotten worse.