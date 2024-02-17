Just days before Little People, Big World returns with a new season and new episodes, two of the reality show’s main cast members have opened up about an how one of them now has a new lease on life.

Not very long after almost losing his life.

We’re talking about Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff.

And we’re talking about the procedure Zach underwent in early 2023.

“It’s been a year since Zach almost died,” Tori said during the Wednesday, February 14, episode of the couple’s Raising Heights podcast.

“We’re gonna talk about it today, talk about a near-death experience that happened in the Roloff household.

Indeed, fans knew that Zach was rushed to the hospital in February of last year.

But many weren’t aware at the time just how close the father of three came to never leaving this facility.

Zach explained on this podcast episode that he had gone through shunt revision surgery and no longer believed he needed a shunt later in life.

He said, however, that he noticed signs something was wrong when he started having migraines on and off for about a decade before last year’s incident, which turned very serious very quickly.

“I get woken up that morning at 2 a.m., 4 a.m. and this nurse goes, ‘Your husband’s getting moved to ICU.’ I fled in a panic to ICU,” Tori told her audience this week.

“And when I got to you — Zach was there yelling my name. And so I’m like ‘Oh my gosh he’s dying like this is it.’”

As previously detailed, the upcoming season of Little People, Big World will focus a great deal on Zach’s condition.

But this podcast represented the most in-depth conversation Tori and Zach have had about it in public.

Tori said when she got to her husband’s hospital room that the doctors “were manually draining fluid” from his brain, addressing Zach and adding:

“You were still in so much pain. Your heart rate started dropping.”

This is when doctors decided that Zach needed immediate surgery, but it was considered “exploratory.” They weren’t sure what they would discover.

Thankfully, surgeons were able to replace the shunt that was causing such problems.

“It was really scary watching you get rolled away, not knowing,” Tori recalled about the moment she said goodbye last year, thinking it might be her final farewell.

Luckily everything went according to plan and Zach feels much better one year after the procedure.

“I have not had a migraine since then,” Zach told their listeners before giving credit to Tori for how she handled the health scare.

“Thank you for being there with me with everything. You took care of all the kids that whole time. My mom came in.”

The final gracious word here goes to Tori:

“You are alive and kicking and doing your thing. Thank the Lord above.”