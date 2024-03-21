Christine Brown is very much in mourning.

But the veteran Sister Wives star is also in a bit of self-defense mode at the moment.

As you very likely know by now, a member of Christine’s extended family took his own life back on March 4… as local police in Arizona confirmed a day later that Garrison Brown had committed suicide at the age of 25.

It’s just so very sad.

In the weeks since this tragedy took place, Christine has shared a number of tributes to Garrison, who was the son of her close friend Janelle Brown and her former spiritual spouse Kody Brown.

A few days ago, for example, Christine vows to always remember young Garrison.

And yet… Brown has also continued to upload posts on Instagram.

She shared a message on Monday, for another example, she advertised her new home online, telling interested users that it’s available to rent.

Because the Internet can be a terrible place, total strangers have dared to call out Christine in the wake of messages such as this… wondering how she can think about business (or, really, anything) after such an unthinkable and painful loss.

Hence, Christine’s videotaped response on Wednesday.

“It’s been two weeks since Garrison’s death. That’s never easier to say,” Christine told followers in this footage.

“I have to keep working because it’s what I understand. It’s what I know and it’s what I know I need to do.

“And for me working some of the time means posting on social media and those of you that have understood that it’s just what I have to do to keep moving forward.”

This past Sunday, on St. Patrick’s Day, the mother of six shared a look at her kitchen counter on social media and wrote as a caption:

“I made Garrison’s favorite breakfast today (tinted green, obviously).

“We’re always going to remember and honor Garrison, no matter what life throws at us daily. It’s such a difficult balance embracing life and daily routines like celebrating holidays and working while grieving.”

Christine, due to her tight friendship with Janelle, was extremely close to Garrison.

She exhibited impressive patience in this new video by NOT lashing out at critics, by explaining herself gently and calmly instead.

The TLC personality even thanked fans for their support, telling them she was going to miss Garrison “every single day for the rest of our lives” and adding:

“So we gotta just keep moving forward because otherwise, I would just want to stay in bed all day. And for me, working means posting.

“And so I’m going to keep doing that because that’s what I understand.

“Let them know if you feel like calling somebody, you’ve got to call them and just reach out and can continue doing it.”

As previously referenced, Garrison was found dead of an apparent suicide at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Police have said that Garrison’s 22-year-old brother, Gabriel, discovered his corpse after agreeing to check on Garrison in the wake of a troubling text message sent by the late reality star.

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” read this text, which was sent to a number of acquaintances.

Janelle reached out to her children after seeing it and Gabriel volunteered to go see if his brother was okay.

Tragically, we now know the answer to that question.

Despite Kody and Janelle’s estrangement, the exes came together in a joint statement to confirm the death of their child.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the former couple — who were married from 1993 to 2022 — wrote on Instagram.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”