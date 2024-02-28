It took Matt Roloff years to propose to Caryn Chandler.

In April 2020, the father of four finally asked his girlfriend of multiple years to marry him — and she said YES!

Now, however, TLC viewers are being forced to wonder if it will take just one issue and one argument for this engagement to come to a sad and crashing halt.

Let’s go over what went down on Little People, Big World on Tuesday night, shall we?

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff aren’t getting along on Season 25 of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

After shocking fans on last week’s season 25 premiere that he had chosen to leave the family’s beloved Oregon farm to his ex-wife Amy… Roloff and Chandler focused on decorating their new home, working with an interior designer to help find a compromise between their tastes and opinions.

“I want this to be our house,” Matt said in an on-camera interview, before Chandler jumped in and said that can’t be the case because it’s being constructed before they’re married.

“I appreciate that, but it’s still always going to be your house that we’re gonna share,” she shot back.

Matt tried to argue, but Caryn was bringing up a very simple and inarguable fact, adding on air:

“I do look at it that way. We’re not married. This is Matt’s house that I happen to cohabitate in.”

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler have been a romantic item since 2017. (TLC)

Matt tried to counter his fiance as follows:

“We have heard that building homes — construction, remodels — can cause divorces. We don’t have to worry about that.”

Well, no. But this can still cause a break-up.

At one point on this episode, Matt tried to come up with a solution to the pair’s contrasting visions for the new home.

“This is the way we’re gonna do it from now on,” he said. “Find a product that [I] like, you tell me where you don’t want it, and whatever’s left is where I’ll put it.”

But then Chandler was asked if one piece of flooring was something he liked and she quipped:

“You wanna know where I want it? Nowhere.”

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff on the farm. (TLC)

These Season 25 episodes were filmed months ago, of course.

As far as we know, Caryn and Matt remain very much together in the present day.

Looking ahead, however, it’s unclear what the future holds for the show itself… as Tori and Zach Roloff confirmed an unfortunate rumor last week.

The spouses will not return to Little People, Big World.

Zach and Tori Roloff have been through a lot as a couple. (TLC)

“Little People, Big World was a huge part of our lives — but it was time to walk away,” Tori said on an installment of the couple’s new podcast.

“The show brought us so many amazing opportunities, great memories and so much fun,” these Roloffs also wrote on Insagram.

“But it also challenged us to set better boundaries with filming and our kids, cope with not-so-accurate depictions of our lives and face family difficulties.

“It was a great run, but we needed an adult in the room. And we made that move.”