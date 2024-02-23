Caryn Chandler’s Net Worth: Does Matt Roloff Need a Prenup?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In April 2023, Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler announced their engagement to the world.

To many Little People, Big World fans, this was a long time coming. However, others were dreading this step in their romance.

In the past, social media users have tried to “warn” Matt about this relationship.

One big fear is that Caryn is merely after Matt’s money. Matt has laughed this off, leading fans to wonder about Caryn’s net worth.

Matt Roloff sits alongside Caryn Chandler for a confessional on Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff’s Happy Ending

After so many years together, Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are finally getting married.

Viewers first got to know Caryn when she was working as a manager at Roloff Farms.

Officially, she and Matt began publicly dating months after he finalized his divorce from Amy, back in 2016.

According to various sources, including Amy’s own book (and a helping of common sense), Matt and Caryn’s relationship allegedly began much earlier. Much earlier.

Regardless of their relationship’s dubious origins, many fans support them and their romance.

Amy moved on, marrying Chris Marek and finding her happily ever after. Though Matt and Caryn were together for much longer and are not yet married, he’s on a similar path.

And, contrary to what many fans have assumed, this couple is not financially one-sided, either.

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff on the farm. (TLC)

Caryn Chandler’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Have?

Online estimates place Caryn Chandler’s net worth at around $4.5 million.

Obviously, this could be inaccurate — net worth is complex and fluid, parts of it are inherently subjective, and these estimates are really just speculation. We also do not know where Caryn might have made that much, though reality TV would obviously be one revenue stream.

Many of them sighed with relief when Caryn formally quit her job on the farm back in 2018.

Sometimes, things just happen without anyone doing anything wrong. But it can be very weird when an employee dates their boss. Even when he’s no longer married!

Matt has previously clapped back at people who suggested that he “get a prenup,” telling them that Caryn finances might surprise them.

Obviously, tastefully, he defended his now-fiancee, but did not divulge any details.

Clearly, these two are doing just fine and they are much more focused on planning their future now, rather then preparing for one apart.

Speaking on Season 25 of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff worries about missing time with his grandkids. (Image Credit: TLC)

It makes sense, as they have made so much progress building their dream home. Plus, it was a time for change for the family.

Matt is looking to move on from what has, for years, been his residence on Roloff Farms.

He’s not moving … well, not more than a few yards, really.

Together, he and Caryn planned their forever home. This sizable house, which some fans are referring to as a mansion, is to their specifications. Or it will be, after construction crews are done.

Matt famously loves his projects. And all of this is happening on Roloff Farms, which — as he has made very clear — is his property.

But, contrary to how a lot of fans have discussed his big construction goals, this is not solely Matt’s endeavor.

Caryn helped him plan it. And he noted that she was the one who found the construction team that is doing the actual, you know, construction.