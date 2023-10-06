Tori Roloff Hurls Savage Shade at Father-in-Law: Look Where I Am, Matt!

Wow, you guys.

Tori Roloff definitely just went there.

Earlier this week, the Little People, Big World star took to her Instagram Stories page in order to share photos of her family’s recent trip to Bi-Zi Farms in Homan, Washington.

“Lilah’s first field trip!” Tori captioned one of the photos that featured her precious daughter.

Tori Roloff is posing here at a pumpkin patch not owned by her father-in-law. (Instagram)

Why did a seemingly simple and sweet photo as the one above cause so many eyebrows to be raised across the Internet?

Because Matt Roloff owns his own farm in Oregon.

Moreover, Matt Roloff is hosting his own pumpkin season at that farm right at this exact moment.

Yes, Matt’s farm is a few hours away from where Tori now lives with her three kids and husband, Zach — but most observers out there think Tori publicized this trip purely out of spite.

Here is a split screen snapshot of Caryn Chander and Matt Roloff… and Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff. (TLC)

As you may recall, Matt put a parcel of his land up for sale in May 2022, angering son Zach in the process because he claimed to have given his kids the first opportunity to buy this portion of the farm.

Zach clearly disagreed, however.

In a shocking public call-out, Zach trashed his dad as a manipulating coward, writing over a year ago of how Matt explained how he arrived at the farm sale:

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out,” Zach wrote online at the time.

Matt Roloff looks pretty excited to be doing work here on his farm in Oregon. (Instagram)

Tori has obviously taken the side of her spouse in this ongoing feud.

Early last month, Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor, spoke to The Sun and touched on the negative feelings that still exist between Matt and some of his alleged loved ones.

“One thing that I did hear that was mentioned is Matt created a fundraiser for Little People and he was going to have all the family come out and sign a shirt, and they were going to auction the shirt off,” Connor told The Sun at the time.

“And I don’t know why, but Tori decided not to sign that shirt and that was very upsetting to Matt and the rest of the family.

“That was a slap in the face.”

Zach and Tori Roloff, who we absolutely adore, are featured in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Tori is not one to often get involved in any sort of controversy.

But it’s evident that the way Matt has approached the sale of his farm has rubbed her the wrong way, which is why many followers think Tori was taking a shot at her father-in-law via her pumpkin patch post.

This is also why Tori and Zach may be done with Little People, Big World.

“They’re kind of doing their own thing,” Connor told the aforementioned publication of Zach and Tori, who moved to Washington over a year ago and who are estranged from Matt, as documented above.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue…

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”