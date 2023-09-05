Zach and Tori Roloff: NOT Returning to Little People, Big World!

According to a fairly reliable source, the long-gestating rumor has become an unfortunate reality.

By which we mean the following:

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are done with Little People, Big World.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun this month, Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor, spoke on the relationship between his mother (who is engaged to Matt Roloff), his stepfather-to-be and the latter’s son and daughter-in-law.

Zach and Tori Roloff, who we absolutely adore, are featured in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

“They’re kind of doing their own thing,” Connor told this outlet of Zach and Tori, who moved to Washington over a year ago and who are a bit estranged from Matt.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue…

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

If true, this development shouldn’t come as a major shock to anyone who has been paying attention to the Roloffs.

Tori Roloff snaps this couples selfie with husband Zach Roloff in a July 2023 pic as they celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary. (Instagram)

In May 2022, Matt put a portion of his farm up for sale, igniting a major controversy that led to Zach slamming his dad as a manipulating coward.

The father of three was irate that Matt first didn’t give him a fair chance to purchase the property… and then made false claims about how things transpired via a number of social media messages.

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out,” Zach wrote online at the time.

Zach and Tori Roloff sit down here for a confessional on Little People, Big World. (TLC)

There was clear tension between Zach, Tori, Matt and Caryn on the latest season of Little People, Big World.

Then, back in December, Tori made no secret of her dissatisfaction over her role on the show and whether or not it was still healthy for herself and/or her immediate family.

She complained at the time about “misconceptions” floating around out there about her loved ones, and then told followers:

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!”

(Instagram)

For the record, neither Zach nor Tori have yet confirm they are leaving Little People… but Tori opened up via Instagram about “big changes” in her future in March this year.

“There are a lot of big changes on the horizon for Zach and I and our family,” she wrote alongside a selfie.

“I’m really looking forward to all the new things that we get to do together while also saying goodbye to things we’ve done forever!”

Also for the record, TLC has not actually given a green light just yet to a new season of this very long-running program.

But it must be asked:

Would anyone even tune in if Zach, Tori and their kids weren’t on the show?