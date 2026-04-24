‘Summer House’ Reunion Leak of Ciara Miller vs Amanda Batula CONDEMNED by …

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We already knew how Ciara Miller feels about Amanda Batula.

The former besties were so cozy during Season 10. But she found out that their close friendship was a lie.

A stunning Summer House reunion leak shared the confrontation — well ahead of when it will air on Bravo.

Andy Cohen is furious. And he’s right to be.

Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller and Carl Radke of the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ appear on SiriusXM’s Front Row Series at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

‘It’s disgusting and illegal’

“Good morning,” Andy Cohen wrote on Threads — Meta’s attempt to replace Twitter — on Friday, April 24.

“Andy stay offline please,” a reply urged him. “You won’t like the news.”

While every day’s news brings some new screaming horror, this warning from a fan was more specific.

Dramatic leaked audio from the Bravo series’ reunion special features Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula’s epic confrontation.

This is supposed to be a highlight of the Season 10 reunion, which of course has not yet aired. This is a demoralizing leak, and Andy’s not happy.

Andy Cohen expresses his ire at the Season 10 reunion leak. (Image Credit: Threads)

“I don’t,” Andy told the fan who warned him that he wouldn’t like the news. “On my way to eye surgery and just reading about it.”

He lamented: “People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday.”

Andy continued: “And it’s disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this.”

He added: “It’s disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in yesterday.”

To fans, Andy encouraged: “Let the season play out. You will see it all in due time.”

‘You’re a snake’

In the leaked audio, Miller excoriates Batula over the latter’s relationship with West Wilson.

Why? Because Wilson is Miller’s ex. And, of course, because Batula kept it a secret until hours before she and Wilson confirmed their relationship publicly.

And we think that Miller does a pretty good job of explaining her ire.

“There are a million other f–king guys in New York City and … you chose the one guy,” Miller pointed out.

She then called her former bestie a “f–king snake.”

“You’re a snake in the f–king grass … and you know you are,” Miller continued. “You move silent, but you’re f–king deadly.”

We don’t think that she meant to stray so close to flatulence humor.

Batula protested that “there were so many layers and complications to it.” She also argued: “You can’t help who you like and are attracted to.”

Reportedly, most of the cast seemed downright subdued upon arrival for the reunion taping on Thursday.

What a mess. We’re sorry about the leak, and we’re looking forward to watching the drama play out in the actual episode.