Nedra Talley Ross Cause of Death: Last Surviving Member of the Ronettes Passes Away

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We have sad news to report from the world of music today.

Nedra Talley Ross — the singer best known as a founding member of the legendary group the Ronettes — has passed away.

News of Ross’ death comes courtesy of a statement from her daughter:

Nedra Talley of The Ronettes and Keith Richards. (Photo by Brian Ach/WireImage for ON 3 PRODUCTIONS)

“At approximately 8:30 this morning our mother Nedra Talley Ross went home to be with the Lord. She was safe in her own bed at home with her family close, knowing she was loved. Thank you Lord,” Nedra K. Ross wrote on on Facebook on Sunday night.

Ross, 80, was the last living member of the Ronettes, who scored hits with “Be My Baby” and “Walking in the Rain.”

The band’s official social media accounts shared a tribute to Nedra.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross’ passing. She was a light to those who knew and loved her,” the post trad.

“As a founding member of The Ronettes, along with her beloved cousins Ronnie and Estelle, Nedra’s voice, style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music.

“Her contribution to the group’s story and their defining influence will live forever.”

“Rest peacefully dear Nedra. Thanks for the magic.”

Born in New York City on January 27, 1946, Ross formed the band with her cousins, Ronnie Spector and Estelle Bennett in 1959.

The group gained popularity thanks in part to the “wall of sound” approach to recording invented by producer Phil Spector.

After opening for the Beatles on the band’s 1966 tour, the Ronettes broke up in 1967.

Shortly after, Ronnie wed Phil Spector, who would later be imprisoned for murder.

As a solo artist, Ross focused on contemporary Christian music, but was never able to duplicate the success she found with the Ronettes.

In her later years, she worked in real estate in Virginia. She is survived by her four children.

Our thoughts go out to Ross’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.