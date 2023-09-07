Tori Roloff vs. Matt Roloff: The Real Reason Behind Their Feud… REVEALED!

Connor Chandler has seemingly spilled some scalding hot tea when it comes to the relationship between his future step-father and his future step-father’s current daughter-in-law.

As Little People, Big World fans know very well by now… Tori Roloff does not get along well with Matt Roloff.

The genesis of this beef stems from Matt placing a portion of his farm up for sale in May 2022 — only for his son (and Tori’s husband) Zach to take extreme exception to how his father handled this attempted transaction.

Here is a split screen snapshot of Caryn Chander and Matt Roloff… and Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff. (TLC)

The father of three was angry that Matt first didn’t give him a fair chance to purchase the property… and then made false claims about how things transpired via a number of social media messages.

In a shocking public call-out, Zach trashed his dad as a manipulating coward, writing over a year ago of how Matt explained how he arrived at the farm sale:

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out,” Zach wrote online at the time.

Since this time, Zach and Tori have distanced themselves from Matt and Caryn Chandler, Connor’s mom who is now engaged to the Roloff patriarch.

Zach and Matt Roloff may never be close again, unfortunately. (Instagram)

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Connor spoke to The Sun about a number of topics.

One of them included the feud between Tori and Matt, with the 24-year old telling this outlet:

“One thing that I did hear that was mentioned is Matt created a fundraiser for Little People and he was going to have all the family come out and sign a shirt, and they were going to auction the shirt off.

“And I don’t know why, but Tori decided not to sign that shirt and that was very upsetting to Matt and the rest of the family.

“That was a slap in the face.”

Zach and Tori Roloff, who we absolutely adore, are featured in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

To be clear, we have no idea if this happened or not.

However, if Tori did snub Matt, we know the reason why. We just outlined it above.

She’s on the side of her spouse and thinks Zach has been screwed over by his father.

Still, Connor says Matt and Caryn felt as if Tori acted in a “disrespectful” manner toward them via this non-shirt-signing decision.

Tori Roloff snaps this couples selfie with husband Zach Roloff in a July 2023 pic as they celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary. (Instagram)

Elsewhere, Connor claimed to The Sun that Tori and Zach are done with Little People, Big World.

“They’re kind of doing their own thing,” Connor told this publication of Zach and Tori, who moved to Washington over a year ago and who are estranged from Matt, as documented here.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue…

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

